A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players

11 internationals in the starting lineup

On matchday one of the Champions League, Liverpool host Atletico. Nothing unusual at first glance, but there’s a fascinating twist in the English club’s lineup.

Details: Tonight, Liverpool will play their 418th match in major European competitions, but for the first time in history, the team will take to the pitch with a starting XI that features not a single English footballer.

0 - Tonight is Liverpool's 418th match in major European competition but the first time they've ever named a starting XI without a single Englishman. Global. pic.twitter.com/Qf1k32lxO6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2025

Reminder: Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut