RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players

A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players

11 internationals in the starting lineup
Football news Today, 14:48
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players https://x.com/WhoScored/status/1966472027469984248

On matchday one of the Champions League, Liverpool host Atletico. Nothing unusual at first glance, but there’s a fascinating twist in the English club’s lineup.

Details: Tonight, Liverpool will play their 418th match in major European competitions, but for the first time in history, the team will take to the pitch with a starting XI that features not a single English footballer.

Reminder: Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Disastrous start for Atlético! Simeone's team keeps setting unwanted records Football news Today, 15:51 Atletico suffer worst start in history! Simeone’s side continues to set unwanted records
First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut Football news Today, 14:17 First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut
Related Team News
Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty Football news Today, 15:51 Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty
Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs Football news Today, 15:41 Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs
Jan Oblak made history at Atlético Madrid. Which record did he achieve? Football news Today, 15:04 Jan Oblak made history at Atlético Madrid. Which record did he achieve?
Arne Slot. Football news Today, 09:24 "This is our model." Slot assesses Liverpool's transfer window
Mohamed Salah in the Premier League match against Burnley Football news Today, 04:43 In great spirits. Salah shares new photos with teammates at Liverpool base
Bad News for Julián Álvarez and Simeone Football news Yesterday, 19:05 Bad News for Julián Álvarez and Simeone
Related Tournament News
Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea Football news Today, 14:30 Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea
Monaco's plane couldn't take off for Champions League match due to air conditioning. Players had to leave the plane in... underwear Football news Today, 13:57 Monaco's plane couldn't take off for the Champions League match due to air conditioning. Players had to leave the plane in... underwear
No penalty awarded: Bodø/Glimt defender handles inside his own box Football news Today, 13:33 No penalty awarded: Bodø/Glimt defender handles inside his own box
The legend returns. David Luiz makes his first UEFA Champions League start since 2017 Football news Today, 12:56 The legend returns. David Luiz makes his first UEFA Champions League start since 2017
Champions League. Matchday 1. September 19. Predictions from Dailysports Football news Today, 12:53 Champions League. Matchday 1. September 18. Predictions from Dailysports
Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025 Football news Today, 12:28 Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores