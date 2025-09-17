A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players
11 internationals in the starting lineup
Football news Today, 14:48Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
On matchday one of the Champions League, Liverpool host Atletico. Nothing unusual at first glance, but there’s a fascinating twist in the English club’s lineup.
Details: Tonight, Liverpool will play their 418th match in major European competitions, but for the first time in history, the team will take to the pitch with a starting XI that features not a single English footballer.
