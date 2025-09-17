Jan Oblak made history at Atlético Madrid. Which record did he achieve?

A new milestone for the player.

In the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, Atlético Madrid traveled to face Liverpool. Jan Oblak started the match and managed to etch his name into the club’s history.

Details: According to Opta, this was the Slovenian goalkeeper’s 500th appearance for Los Colchoneros. He became the first goalkeeper in Atlético history to reach this milestone. Additionally, he moved into third place in the club’s all-time appearances. Only Koke (687 matches) and Adelardo (550 matches) have more.

