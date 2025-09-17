RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Jan Oblak made history at Atlético Madrid. Which record did he achieve?

Jan Oblak made history at Atlético Madrid. Which record did he achieve?

A new milestone for the player.
Football news Today, 15:04
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Jan Oblak made history at Atlético Madrid. Which record did he achieve? Getty Images

In the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, Atlético Madrid traveled to face Liverpool. Jan Oblak started the match and managed to etch his name into the club’s history.

Details: According to Opta, this was the Slovenian goalkeeper’s 500th appearance for Los Colchoneros. He became the first goalkeeper in Atlético history to reach this milestone. Additionally, he moved into third place in the club’s all-time appearances. Only Koke (687 matches) and Adelardo (550 matches) have more.

Earlier, we reported that at the age of 38, David Luiz made his Champions League return, playing his first match in the competition since 2017, when he was with Chelsea.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full group-stage calendar for the 2025/26 season. Eight matchdays are scheduled, running from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Disastrous start for Atlético! Simeone's team keeps setting unwanted records Football news Today, 15:51 Atletico suffer worst start in history! Simeone’s side continues to set unwanted records
Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty Football news Today, 15:51 Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty
A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players Football news Today, 14:48 A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players
First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut Football news Today, 14:17 First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut
Bad News for Julián Álvarez and Simeone Football news Yesterday, 19:05 Bad News for Julián Álvarez and Simeone
For only the second time in his career, Julián Álvarez will miss a match — and it comes against Liverpool. Football news Yesterday, 09:48 For only the second time in his career, Julián Álvarez will miss a match — and it comes against Liverpool.
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores