Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan

Wild behavior from the coach.

Liverpool hosted Atlético Madrid and edged past the Spanish side with a 3–2 victory, but the match was not without controversy.

Details: After Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone almost got into a fight with a supporter of the English club, who was passionately celebrating his team’s strike. The referee wasted no time in sending off Atlético’s head coach.

📸 - DIEGO SIMEONE IS FIGHTING WITH THE LIVERPOOL FANS AND SOME STEWARDS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LTNwVPJKZe — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 17, 2025

📸 - DIEGO SIMEONE FIGHTING WITH A LIVERPOOL FAN! pic.twitter.com/SuRio0DuWk — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 17, 2025

Atlético Madrid also set an unwanted Champions League record in this match. In their opening group-stage fixture against Liverpool, Diego Simeone’s side conceded two goals within the first six minutes for the first time in his managerial career.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah managed to set another Champions League record for an English club.