RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan

Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan

Wild behavior from the coach.
Football news Today, 17:04
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan Getty Images

Liverpool hosted Atlético Madrid and edged past the Spanish side with a 3–2 victory, but the match was not without controversy.

Details: After Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone almost got into a fight with a supporter of the English club, who was passionately celebrating his team’s strike. The referee wasted no time in sending off Atlético’s head coach.

Atlético Madrid also set an unwanted Champions League record in this match. In their opening group-stage fixture against Liverpool, Diego Simeone’s side conceded two goals within the first six minutes for the first time in his managerial career.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah managed to set another Champions League record for an English club.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round Football news Today, 17:42 For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round
Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals Football news Today, 17:24 Incredible resilience. Liverpool have won five matches this season thanks to last-minute goals
Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition Football news Today, 17:01 Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition
Disastrous start for Atlético! Simeone's team keeps setting unwanted records Football news Today, 15:51 Atletico suffer worst start in history! Simeone’s side continues to set unwanted records
Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty Football news Today, 15:51 Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty
Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs Football news Today, 15:41 Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs
Related Tournament News
A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal Football news Today, 16:42 A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal
Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record Football news Today, 16:21 Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record
Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea Football news Today, 16:20 Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea
Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea Football news Today, 14:30 Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores