Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan
Wild behavior from the coach.
Football news Today, 17:04Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool hosted Atlético Madrid and edged past the Spanish side with a 3–2 victory, but the match was not without controversy.
Details: After Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone almost got into a fight with a supporter of the English club, who was passionately celebrating his team’s strike. The referee wasted no time in sending off Atlético’s head coach.
Atlético Madrid also set an unwanted Champions League record in this match. In their opening group-stage fixture against Liverpool, Diego Simeone’s side conceded two goals within the first six minutes for the first time in his managerial career.
