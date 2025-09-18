RU RU ES ES FR FR
Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults

The coach’s reaction to his dismissal.
Football news Today, 01:57
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, Atlético Madrid fell 2–3 away to Liverpool, and late in the match Diego Simeone was sent off following a confrontation with a fan. After the game, he addressed the red card.

Details: At the post-match press conference, Atlético’s head coach stated that football should not only fight against racism but also against verbal abuse. He also insisted that he is a good person.

Quote: “Just as we fight hard against racism, we could also fight against insults. I am a good person,” Simeone remarked.

Atlético Madrid also set an unwanted Champions League record in this match. In their group stage opener against Liverpool, Simeone’s side conceded two goals within the first six minutes—the first time this has happened in his managerial career.

Reminder: Three Premier League clubs defeated three La Liga opponents in the same round of the Champions League.

