For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round

Premier League dominance.

The new UEFA Champions League season kicked off this week, and we already have a unique scenario involving English and Spanish clubs.

Details: According to Opta analysts, three Premier League teams beat three La Liga opponents in a single round of the Champions League. After two matchdays, Arsenal overcame Athletic Bilbao 2–0, Tottenham edged Villarreal 1–0, and Liverpool triumphed over Atlético Madrid 3–2.

On Thursday, September 18, another England–Spain showdown awaits as Newcastle host Barcelona at St James’ Park.

3 - For the first time ever three English teams have beaten three Spanish sides in a single @championsleague group stage matchday. Difference.#LaLiga #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/MEFrQxEIXg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 17, 2025

Worth noting, after Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone nearly clashed with a supporter of the English club.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah managed to set another Champions League record for an English club.