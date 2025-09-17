For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Premier League dominance.
Football news Today, 17:42
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The new UEFA Champions League season kicked off this week, and we already have a unique scenario involving English and Spanish clubs.

Details: According to Opta analysts, three Premier League teams beat three La Liga opponents in a single round of the Champions League. After two matchdays, Arsenal overcame Athletic Bilbao 2–0, Tottenham edged Villarreal 1–0, and Liverpool triumphed over Atlético Madrid 3–2.

On Thursday, September 18, another England–Spain showdown awaits as Newcastle host Barcelona at St James’ Park.

Worth noting, after Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2nd minute, Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone nearly clashed with a supporter of the English club.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah managed to set another Champions League record for an English club.

