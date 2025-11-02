"I'm not satisfied with the start of this season" - Mohamed Salah on Premier League kickoff

A tough start to the season for the Egyptian star

After Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in Matchweek 10 of the Premier League, with Mohamed Salah opening the scoring, the Egyptian forward shared his thoughts on the team's current form.

Details: The Egyptian gave his impressions of his team's performance after another Premier League round.

"I'm not satisfied with the start of this season. It's a tough period for us because we have new players in the squad. They're great additions, but they need time to adapt," Salah said.

The forward emphasized that patience and chemistry are crucial:

"We just need time to get used to each other, to understand our teammates' play — and then everything will be fine."

This season, Mohamed Salah has played fourteen matches for the club across all competitions, recording five goals and three assists.

Reminder: Salah scored his 250th goal for Liverpool and matched Rooney's Premier League record.