"I'm satisfied with my team" - Arne Slot comments on four consecutive Premier League defeats

The Dutch specialist is in no hurry to criticize his players.
Football news Today, 06:49
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Tomorrow marks a crucial fixture for the Reds.

Details: On the eve of the 10th Premier League round, where Liverpool will host Aston Villa at Anfield, the head coach of the Reds addressed the team's recent slump, having lost four league matches in a row:

"I'm satisfied with my team and confident in our strategy. However, not all players completed proper preseason preparations or have suffered injuries, so when three-quarters of the squad are sidelined, you're left with 15 or 16 players. I still believe 20 should be enough, but we're doing everything possible to keep them fit for obvious reasons," Slot stated.

Liverpool have suffered defeats against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brentford in their last four Premier League matches. They currently sit seventh in the table with 15 points.

Reminder: Liverpool ready to bring Klopp back if Arne Slot is sacked

