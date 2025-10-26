ES ES FR FR
Liverpool ready to bring Klopp back if Arne Slot is sacked

The Reds' rough patch raises concerns among management.
Football news Today, 06:53
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Liverpool ready to bring Klopp back if Arne Slot is sacked Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arne Slot could be on the verge of losing his managerial seat at Liverpool.

Details: According to indikayla News, Liverpool's board is not considering sacking Arne Slot just yet. However, if the team’s disastrous run continues, the Reds' bosses may have no choice but to look for a replacement for the 47-year-old Dutchman.

One of the options reportedly being considered is former Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp, who, according to the source, would be open to a sensational return to Anfield.

So far, there have been no contacts with Klopp’s representatives, but the situation could change within the next two or three matchdays if Liverpool fails to improve their standing.

At the moment, Liverpool have lost their last four Premier League matches and sit sixth in the table with 15 points.

Jürgen Klopp previously managed Liverpool from 2015 to 2024. During his tenure, Klopp took charge of 489 matches, securing 304 wins, 100 draws, and suffering 85 defeats. His biggest achievements at Liverpool include winning the Champions League in the 2018/19 season, the Premier League title in 2019/20, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Reminder: For the first time since 2021! Liverpool lose four consecutive Premier League matches

