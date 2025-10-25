For the first time since 2021! Liverpool lose four consecutive Premier League matches

The run of bad luck continues

The ninth round of the English Premier League delivered another unexpected result for Liverpool fans. The Reds suffered an away defeat to Brentford in a match that will be remembered for a referee substitution at halftime.

The game ended 3-2 in favor of the London club, marking Liverpool's fourth straight loss in the Premier League. This is the first time such a streak has happened since February 2021.

Brentford have beaten the champions! 👑



A magnificent performance from the Bees and they are now just two points behind Liverpool in the table



As for Arne Slot's side, that's four consecutive PL defeats now - the last time that happened was February 2021 😡 pic.twitter.com/0tYBPSdTVw — Transfermarkt.co.uk (@TMuk_news) October 25, 2025

It's also worth noting that the Reds have lost five consecutive Premier League matches in London for the first time in their history.

Liverpool have lost five consecutive games in London for the first time EVER in the Premier League.



◉ L 3-2 vs Fulham

◉ L 3-1 vs Chelsea

◉ L 2-1 vs Crystal Palace

◉ L 2-1 vs Chelsea

◉ L 3-2 vs Brentford



The Reds have lost six of their last nine away games in the PL,… pic.twitter.com/mVS2IzJe28 — Squawka (@Squawka) October 25, 2025

Remarkably, Slot's team were confidently leading after five matches, having claimed five victories. Since then, they've suffered four straight Premier League defeats and have dropped to seventh place, with the risk of sliding even further after Sunday's fixtures.