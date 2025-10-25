For the first time since 2021! Liverpool lose four consecutive Premier League matches
The ninth round of the English Premier League delivered another unexpected result for Liverpool fans. The Reds suffered an away defeat to Brentford in a match that will be remembered for a referee substitution at halftime.
The game ended 3-2 in favor of the London club, marking Liverpool's fourth straight loss in the Premier League. This is the first time such a streak has happened since February 2021.
It's also worth noting that the Reds have lost five consecutive Premier League matches in London for the first time in their history.
Remarkably, Slot's team were confidently leading after five matches, having claimed five victories. Since then, they've suffered four straight Premier League defeats and have dropped to seventh place, with the risk of sliding even further after Sunday's fixtures.