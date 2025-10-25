Conceded again! Liverpool go nine consecutive matches without a clean sheet

The Merseysiders’ defense falters once more

In the ninth round of the Premier League, Liverpool once again struggled defensively, conceding to Brentford as early as the 5th minute. Opposing winger Dango Ouattara found the net, continuing a worrying trend for the Reds.

Details: After conceding to Brentford, the Merseysiders have now failed to keep a clean sheet in nine straight matches.

Before this, Arne Slot’s side had conceded against Atlético, Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Eintracht.

