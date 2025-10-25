ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The referee was substituted at halftime in the Brentford vs Liverpool match. What happened?

The referee was substituted at halftime in the Brentford vs Liverpool match. What happened?

Referee suffers injury
Football news Today, 16:27
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The referee was substituted at halftime in the Brentford vs Liverpool match. What happened? Photo: x.com/footballontnt

Brentford are hosting Liverpool in London in the ninth round of the Premier League. The first half ended 2-1 in favor of the home side, but something unusual happened during the break.

Referee Simon Hooper officiated the first half, but after halftime he was replaced by Tim Robinson. Reports indicate the reason was an injury—Hooper pulled his hamstring.

As a reminder, Liverpool have lost three consecutive matches in the Premier League and will not climb higher than third place after this round. It’s also worth noting that the Reds have now conceded in nine straight games.

