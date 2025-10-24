Prediction on game Lazio wont lose Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, Lazio and Juventus will clash in a high-stakes encounter. The match will be played in Rome on Sunday, 26 October. Kickoff is set for 20:45 Central European Time. I'm offering my pick for the winner of this game.

Match preview

Lazio have shown inconsistent form so far this Serie A season. After seven rounds, the team has collected eight points and sits only 12th in the standings. Such a sluggish start can be blamed on the lack of summer signings, as the “Eagles” simply cannot match the quality of the league’s top clubs.

The team is capable of creating dangerous chances in attack, albeit not with regularity, but they are yet to find any consistency at the back. The Romans look far from stable, and have yet to defeat any direct rivals in head-to-head encounters.

Sarri’s men have been unpredictable, as recent results demonstrate. Lazio drew 0-0 with Atalanta, played out a 3-3 thriller with Torino, and secured a 3-0 win over Genoa. All this followed a disappointing outing against Sassuolo and a derby defeat to Roma.

The key man for Lazio is Matteo Cancellieri, who has scored 3 goals in Serie A. The club continues its quest to return to the European spots, but to achieve that, they must tighten up defensively and find more consistency.

Juventus enjoyed a flying start to the new campaign, winning their opening three matches. While victories over Parma and Genoa didn’t set pulses racing, their triumph against Inter made everyone talk about the “Old Lady’s” return as a genuine Scudetto contender.

But then the spell was broken. It’s been over a month since that match against the Nerazzurri, and Tudor’s side have yet to taste victory in Serie A. While draws against Milan and Atalanta can be explained, the drab outing against Verona and a defeat to ambitious Como capped a disappointing run of form.

Juventus remain dangerous in attack and fairly solid in defence, but over the long haul, the team lacks a certain stability and self-belief.

Midweek brought another setback for Juventus. The Turin side lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League, extending their winless streak to seven matches. The last time the club experienced such a run was way back in 2009, so rumours about Tudor’s future have started to swirl once again.

Match facts

Lazio have drawn their last two matches.

The Romans have won just one of their last 12 home games.

Juventus are winless in their last seven matches.

The Turin club have lost their last two away fixtures.

Lazio average 1.5 goals per home game, while Juventus average 1.4 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Lazio : Provedel, Tavares, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Guendouzi, Basic, Cataldi, Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni.

: Provedel, Tavares, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Guendouzi, Basic, Cataldi, Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni. Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Kelly, Rugani, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Yildiz, Conceição, David.

H2H

Lazio have not lost at home to Juventus since 2021.

Prediction

Given both teams' current form, this match promises to be tense and nervy. Both sides are desperate to regain confidence and return to winning ways. Lazio will look to make the most of their home advantage, while Juventus will try to capitalise on any chances that come their way. My pick: the hosts will avoid defeat.