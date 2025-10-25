ES ES FR FR
Liverpool set sights on Real Madrid star as Salah replacement

"Los Blancos" value Rodrygo at €85 million
Football news Today, 14:04
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/SalahWorld11

Real Madrid are ready to part ways with Rodrygo, who has lost his status as a key player under Xabi Alonso. According to E-Noticies, the club has already set the Brazilian's price tag at €85 million.

Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners for the forward. The Reds are preparing for major summer changes and are searching for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is rumored to be on his way out of Anfield. At Real, Rodrygo is increasingly finding himself on the bench, with Vinicius, Mastantuono, and Brahim Diaz getting the nod ahead of him.

If the transfer goes through, Rodrygo could return to his familiar right flank and reestablish himself as a regular starter. For Madrid, a sale for €85 million would be a smart move—netting a significant sum for a player who has lost his regular place in the squad.

