On October 25, at the iconic Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga will feature a classic regional derby between Valencia and Villarreal—famously known as the "Derbi de la Comunitat."

Match preview

Valencia, after nine rounds, sits 14th in the table with 9 points, struggling both in attack and defense, as highlighted by their recent goalless draw against Alavés.

In their last five league games, Valencia have managed just one win—a 2-0 home triumph over Athletic—while also suffering two defeats (1-2 to Real Oviedo and 1-2 to Girona) and drawing twice, including a 2-2 result against Espanyol.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in solid form, currently holding third place with 17 points and consistently picking up victories domestically, despite underwhelming performances on the European stage.

Like Valencia, Villarreal have only managed one win in their last five outings, edging Athletic 1-0, drawing 2-2 with Juventus, and falling 0-2 to Manchester in the Champions League.

Key factors to watch: the return of Valencia defender Copete and Villarreal's congested fixture list, which may impact player freshness. Given the current run of form, Villarreal appear to be slight favorites, but Valencia remain a dangerous force at home, setting up what promises to be a tense encounter.

Probable lineups

Valencia: Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

Villarreal: Tenas; Mourino, Veiga, Marin, Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Perez

Match facts and head-to-head

Three draws and two Valencia wins in the last five meetings between these sides

Valencia have won just one of their last five matches

Villarreal have also managed only one win in their last five games

Prediction

I'm expecting a tight contest with few clear-cut chances. My prediction: total under (3) at 1.55