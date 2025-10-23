ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Valencia vs Villarreal. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 25, 2025

Valencia vs Villarreal. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 25, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Valencia vs Villarreal prediction Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Valencia Valencia
LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 25 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Mestalla
Villarreal Villarreal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 25, at the iconic Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga will feature a classic regional derby between Valencia and Villarreal—famously known as the "Derbi de la Comunitat."

See also: Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips 26 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Valencia, after nine rounds, sits 14th in the table with 9 points, struggling both in attack and defense, as highlighted by their recent goalless draw against Alavés.

In their last five league games, Valencia have managed just one win—a 2-0 home triumph over Athletic—while also suffering two defeats (1-2 to Real Oviedo and 1-2 to Girona) and drawing twice, including a 2-2 result against Espanyol.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in solid form, currently holding third place with 17 points and consistently picking up victories domestically, despite underwhelming performances on the European stage.

Like Valencia, Villarreal have only managed one win in their last five outings, edging Athletic 1-0, drawing 2-2 with Juventus, and falling 0-2 to Manchester in the Champions League.

Key factors to watch: the return of Valencia defender Copete and Villarreal's congested fixture list, which may impact player freshness. Given the current run of form, Villarreal appear to be slight favorites, but Valencia remain a dangerous force at home, setting up what promises to be a tense encounter.

Probable lineups

Valencia: Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma
Villarreal: Tenas; Mourino, Veiga, Marin, Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Perez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Three draws and two Valencia wins in the last five meetings between these sides
  • Valencia have won just one of their last five matches
  • Villarreal have also managed only one win in their last five games

Prediction

I'm expecting a tight contest with few clear-cut chances. My prediction: total under (3) at 1.55

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 24 oct 2025, 04:35 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.45 Melbourne Victory Recommended 1xBet
Mara Sugar vs Bidco United prediction Premier League Kenya 24 oct 2025, 07:00 Kenya Premier Football League: Mara Sugar FC vs Bidco United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mara Sugar Odds: 1.68 Bidco United Bet now 1xBet
Power Dynamos vs Vipers SC prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 09:00 Power Dynamos vs Vipers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Power Dynamos Odds: 1.96 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Heart of Lions vs Holy Stars prediction Premier League Ghana 24 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier Football League: Hearts of Lions vs Holy Stars Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 Holy Stars Recommended 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 oct 2025, 14:30 Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak? Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Union Berlin Bet now 1xBet
Paris FC vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Paris vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.73 Nantes Bet now 1xBet
AC Milan vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Milan vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.93 Pisa Recommended Melbet
Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Charleroi — Anderlecht Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 24 October 2025 Sporting Charleroi Odds: 1.68 Anderlecht Bet now Melbet
Preston vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Preston vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.8 Sheffield United Bet now Mostbet
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.81 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Leeds vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 24, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.53 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Udinese vs. Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 25, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.4 Lecce Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores