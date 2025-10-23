ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid — Barcelona Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 26 October 2025

LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 26 oct 2025, 11:15
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Barcelona
On October 26, 2025, in Matchday 10 of La Liga, Real Madrid will host Barcelona. The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid approach this El Clasico in good form. The team have won 4 consecutive matches across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in 3 of them. In their most recent match, they defeated Juventus 1–0 at home in the Champions League. Overall, this marked their 11th victory of the season, with only one defeat so far — a key derby against Atlético Madrid.

Currently, Real Madrid sit at the top of La Liga with 24 points. Their defence is one of the best in the league, having conceded only 9 goals. At home, the team remain unbeaten in their last 6 matches, winning all 6 games this season on their own turf.

Regarding home head-to-head meetings against Barcelona, Real have struggled recently. Last year, they were defeated 0–4 at home by Barcelona.

Barcelona

Barcelona, under Hans Flick, also come into this El Clasico in confident form following a dominant 6–1 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League. Prior to that, the team experienced a less convincing run with two defeats — first against PSG, then in the Champions League, and a subsequent loss to Sevilla in La Liga — followed by a narrow win over Girona. This emphatic win against Olympiacos was therefore crucial for building momentum ahead of El Clasico.

Currently, Barcelona sit second in La Liga, 2 points behind Real Madrid, having scored 24 goals and conceded 10. Their 24 goals make them the league’s top-scoring team so far. Matches at Barcelona have been particularly high-scoring lately, with the last 6 games seeing over 2.5 goals and both teams finding the net.

In head-to-head meetings with Real Madrid, Barcelona remain unbeaten in the last 5 encounters, recording 4 wins and 1 draw. All of these matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Probable Lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Raul Asencio, Carreras, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe
  • Barcelona: Szczęsny, Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Eric Garcia, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Fermin López, Rashford, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Real Madrid have won 14 of their last 15 home matches.
  • Real Madrid have scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • In 6 of Barcelona’s last 8 matches, both teams scored.
  • Barcelona have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Barcelona have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches.
  • 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches ended with over 3.5 goals.
  • In 7 of the last 8 head-to-head matches, both teams scored.

Real Madrid — Barcelona Prediction

There is no doubt that we are in for another spectacular match. El Clasico, eagerly awaited every year. This is the first El Clasico of the season, and certainly not the last. Both teams come into the game in good spirits. Barcelona currently trail Real Madrid and have had a rather uncertain recent run. Real remain unbeaten at home and are displaying excellent form in the Champions League. However, in recent face to face encounters, Real have shown some negative statistics against Barcelona, which makes this clash even more intriguing. Both teams boast very strong squads and talented players. Therefore, we can expect a high-quality game with goals from both sides, and we anticipate scoring from both teams. My bet for this match – Total Goals Over 3.5 at odds of 1.80

