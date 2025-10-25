Prediction on game Wolverhampton Total over 1,5 Odds: 1 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the ninth round of the English Premier League, Wolverhampton face Burnley at home. The match will take place on Sunday, October 26, kicking off at 15:00 CET, and here’s my pick for this fixture.

Wolverhampton vs Burnley: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Wolves are winless in their last three matches: two draws and one defeat.

In their last seven games, Wolverhampton have managed just one win.

Burnley have also won only once in their previous seven matches.

Burnley have lost all six of their most recent away fixtures.

Burnley have scored at least once in each of their last five matches.

On the road, Burnley have conceded in six straight games.

Wolves have scored in five consecutive home matches.

Wolves have lost four of their last ten matches without scoring, while Burnley have failed to score in two.

Wolves have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten games; Burnley have managed two.

Wolves won their previous head-to-head encounter 2–0.

Wolverhampton vs Burnley: Match Preview

Wolverhampton’s Premier League campaign has started disastrously. The Wolves lost all of their first five league matches, then managed back-to-back draws against Tottenham and Brighton in rounds six and seven. However, they slipped again in their most recent outing, losing 0–2 to Sunderland. After eight rounds, Wolves have collected just two points and sit bottom of the Premier League table, five points adrift of safety. Despite their poor start, their survival chances remain realistic.

Burnley, meanwhile, have also struggled for consistency — understandable given their recent promotion back to the top flight. Although not much better off, they have still gathered a few more points than Wolves. Burnley drew 1–1 with Nottingham Forest and defeated Leeds and Sunderland by identical 2–0 scorelines. As a result, the Clarets are on seven points and currently occupy 17th place in the table.

Probable Lineups

Wolverhampton: Johnstone; Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes; Arias, Larsen, Gomes

Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

Prediction

Wolverhampton are yet to record a single win this season and will be desperate to change that. Facing a newly promoted side gives them a genuine opportunity to finally break through, so I’m backing Wolves to score over 1 goal in this match.