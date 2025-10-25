ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lille vs Metz: Can Metz Claim Their First Win in Ligue 1?

Lille vs Metz: Can Metz Claim Their First Win in Ligue 1?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lille vs Metz prediction Getty Images
Lille Lille
Ligue 1 France (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Metz Metz
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Lille Total over 2
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the ninth round of Ligue 1, Lille will host Metz on Sunday, October 26, with kickoff set for 15:00 CET. Here’s my take on this matchup.

Lille vs Metz: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Lille have suffered just one defeat in their last four matches.
  • Metz are winless in their previous nine games, recording two draws and seven defeats.
  • Metz have failed to score in their last three matches.
  • Lille have found the net in each of their last four games.
  • At home, Lille are winless in three straight fixtures — two losses and a draw.
  • The hosts have conceded in each of their last five home matches.
  • Metz are winless in their last five away games.
  • Lille have kept three clean sheets this season, while Metz have none.
  • Metz have lost four of their last ten matches without scoring; Lille, two.
  • Lille have scored more than 1.5 goals in six matches this season.
  • Lille boast the second-best attack in Ligue 1 with 16 goals.
  • Metz possess the league’s weakest defence, having conceded 20 goals.
  • In their most recent meeting, Lille defeated Metz 2–1. The last Metz victory over Lille dates back to 2017 — nine winless matches since then.

Lille vs Metz: Match Preview

Lille began the Ligue 1 season impressively. After an opening-round draw, they went on a three-match winning streak with a goal difference of 10–3. Their form has dipped slightly since then, losing three times across all competitions — twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Europa League — though they did manage a 1–1 draw with PSG. After eight rounds, Lille have collected 14 points and currently sit sixth in the table. However, the league remains tightly packed — they are only four points behind the leaders and two off third place.

Metz, on the other hand, returned to Ligue 1 after finishing third in Ligue 2 last season. They earned promotion through the playoffs, defeating Dunkerque 1–0 and overcoming Reims with a 4–2 aggregate score. However, their top-flight campaign has been disastrous so far. After eight rounds, Metz remain winless with six defeats and two draws. They sit bottom of the table with just two points, the league’s worst defence, and trail 15th place by five points. If Metz hope to stay in Ligue 1, victories must come soon.

Probable Lineups

  • Lille: Ozer; Meunier, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud; Andre, Bouaddi; Correia, Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo; Giroud
  • Metz: Fischer; Colin, Gbamin, Yegbo; Kouao, Deminguet, Toure, Abuashvili; Hein, Sabaly, Diallo

Prediction

Metz are in dire straits, and this is a perfect opportunity for Lille to capitalise and strengthen their position in the upper half of the table. Given the visitors’ defensive frailty — the worst in Ligue 1 — I’m backing Lille to score over 2 goals in this match.

Prediction on game Lille Total over 2
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Girona vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Real Oviedo: Can Girona Secure Their Second Win of the Season? Girona Odds: 1.8 Real Oviedo Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.8 Como Bet now Melbet
Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes prediction NPFL Nigeria 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Nigeria Premier League: Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Kano Pillars Odds: 2.01 Niger Tornadoes Bet now 1xBet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brest Odds: 1.59 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 12:00 Napoli vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.82 Inter Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Athletic vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.65 Getafe Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Manchester United vs Brighton: Who Will Extend Their Impressive Run? Manchester United Odds: 1.51 Brighton Recommended Melbet
Brentford vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 15:00 Brentford vs Liverpool: Can Liverpool End Their Poor Premier League Run? Brentford Odds: 1.53 Liverpool Bet now 1xBet
Mallorca vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 26 oct 2025, 09:00 Mallorca vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.9 Levante Bet now Melbet
Verona vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Verona vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.61 Cagliari Recommended 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Burnley: Can Wolves Secure Their First Premier League Win of the Season? Wolverhampton Odds: 1 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Will City Extend Their Winning Streak? Aston Villa Odds: 1.89 Manchester City Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores