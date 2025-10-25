Prediction on game Lille Total over 2 Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the ninth round of Ligue 1, Lille will host Metz on Sunday, October 26, with kickoff set for 15:00 CET. Here’s my take on this matchup.

Lille vs Metz: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Lille have suffered just one defeat in their last four matches.

Metz are winless in their previous nine games, recording two draws and seven defeats.

Metz have failed to score in their last three matches.

Lille have found the net in each of their last four games.

At home, Lille are winless in three straight fixtures — two losses and a draw.

The hosts have conceded in each of their last five home matches.

Metz are winless in their last five away games.

Lille have kept three clean sheets this season, while Metz have none.

Metz have lost four of their last ten matches without scoring; Lille, two.

Lille have scored more than 1.5 goals in six matches this season.

Lille boast the second-best attack in Ligue 1 with 16 goals.

Metz possess the league’s weakest defence, having conceded 20 goals.

In their most recent meeting, Lille defeated Metz 2–1. The last Metz victory over Lille dates back to 2017 — nine winless matches since then.

Lille vs Metz: Match Preview

Lille began the Ligue 1 season impressively. After an opening-round draw, they went on a three-match winning streak with a goal difference of 10–3. Their form has dipped slightly since then, losing three times across all competitions — twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Europa League — though they did manage a 1–1 draw with PSG. After eight rounds, Lille have collected 14 points and currently sit sixth in the table. However, the league remains tightly packed — they are only four points behind the leaders and two off third place.

Metz, on the other hand, returned to Ligue 1 after finishing third in Ligue 2 last season. They earned promotion through the playoffs, defeating Dunkerque 1–0 and overcoming Reims with a 4–2 aggregate score. However, their top-flight campaign has been disastrous so far. After eight rounds, Metz remain winless with six defeats and two draws. They sit bottom of the table with just two points, the league’s worst defence, and trail 15th place by five points. If Metz hope to stay in Ligue 1, victories must come soon.

Probable Lineups

Lille: Ozer; Meunier, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud; Andre, Bouaddi; Correia, Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo; Giroud

Metz: Fischer; Colin, Gbamin, Yegbo; Kouao, Deminguet, Toure, Abuashvili; Hein, Sabaly, Diallo

Prediction

Metz are in dire straits, and this is a perfect opportunity for Lille to capitalise and strengthen their position in the upper half of the table. Given the visitors’ defensive frailty — the worst in Ligue 1 — I’m backing Lille to score over 2 goals in this match.