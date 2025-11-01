Salah scores 250th goal for Liverpool and matches Rooney's Premier League record

A historic milestone

Liverpool are hosting Aston Villa in the tenth round of the English Premier League. The Reds went into halftime with the lead, thanks to a precise strike from Salah.

The Egyptian netted his fifth goal of the current season (four in the Premier League and one in the Champions League). This goal also marked the 33-year-old's 250th in a Liverpool shirt.

A MOmentous Milestone.



250 goals for the Reds 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZFxsyEZ6kK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 1, 2025

In addition, stats portal Opta Joe reports that Salah has matched a unique achievement by Wayne Rooney in the Premier League. Mohamed has now registered 276 goal involvements for a single club in the Premier League. He has 188 goals and 88 assists to his name.

276 - Mohamed Salah has now equalled Wayne Rooney (276 for Manchester United) for the most goal involvements in the Premier League for a single club (188 goals and 88 assists for Liverpool). Return. pic.twitter.com/EBnz1ksHl6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2025

It's worth noting that Salah's productivity has dipped this season compared to the previous campaign. The form of Liverpool's talisman has also impacted the team, with the Reds losing six of their last eight matches.