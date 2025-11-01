ES ES FR FR
Barcelona vs Elche: Has Barcelona Recovered from the El Clásico Defeat?

Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Elche Elche
In Round 11 of Spain’s La Liga, Barcelona will host Elche on Sunday, November 2. The match kicks off at 18:30 CET, and here’s my take on this fixture.

Barcelona vs Elche: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Barcelona have suffered three defeats in their last five matches.
  • Elche have won just one of their previous four games.
  • Barcelona have won six of their last seven home matches.
  • Elche have yet to win an away match in La Liga this season.
  • Barcelona are on a remarkable scoring run — they last failed to score back in December 2024.
  • The Catalans haven’t lost a single game to nil this season.
  • Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in three of their 13 matches this term.
  • Elche have failed to score in only two of their 12 games this season.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Barcelona crushed Elche 4–0.
  • Elche have never beaten Barcelona, managing only one draw in their history.

Barcelona vs Elche: Match Preview

Barcelona enter this match after a tough encounter against Real Madrid, which ended in a 1–2 defeat. Following that loss, the Catalans find themselves five points behind the league leaders and two points clear of third place. Barça have collected 22 points from ten rounds. They also recently fell to PSG in the UEFA Champions League. Despite these setbacks, the team’s incredible scoring streak continues — they haven’t gone a match without finding the net since December 2024.

Elche, meanwhile, earned promotion back to the top flight after finishing second in the Segunda División. They’ve started the campaign quite well for a newly promoted side, remaining unbeaten through their first seven matches. During that run, Elche managed draws against Atlético Madrid and Sevilla. After ten rounds, they’ve accumulated 14 points and currently sit ninth in the standings. It’s been an impressive start for Elche, and maintaining this form could secure their La Liga status for next season.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Szczesny, Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Balde, Casado, De Jong, Yamal, F. Lopez, Rashford, Torres
  • Elche: Pena, Chust, Affengruber, Bigas, Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera, Silva, Mir

Prediction

Barcelona will be eager to respond with a dominant performance, especially after their El Clásico defeat. A confident home win looks likely, so the best pick here is Barcelona’s individual total over 2.5 goals.

