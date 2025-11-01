Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Serie A's 10th round will take place on Sunday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, where the local side Verona will host Milan giants Inter. I’m suggesting a bet on goals in this clash, offering a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Verona continue their battle for survival, but the team is clearly struggling. In the previous round, they suffered yet another defeat, extending their winless streak to nine games. Despite these results, it’s worth noting that the squad keeps their defense organized, rarely allowing opponents to score more than two goals per match.

At home, Verona also show resilience: in most home fixtures, opponents have managed to score just one or two goals. The team hasn’t won at home for ten straight outings, but they frequently draw, which speaks to their character and defensive discipline.

Inter are among the league leaders and keep racking up points with confidence. In the last round, the Nerazzurri dispatched Fiorentina without trouble, once again showcasing their powerful attack. The team sits in the top three and is the highest-scoring side in Serie A, reflecting their impressive attacking cohesion.

However, Inter tend to be less dazzling away from home: on the road, they play more pragmatically, often settling for just one or two goals. The stats back this up — eight of their last eleven away matches have been low-scoring affairs. This measured approach could prove decisive in the upcoming contest.

Probable lineups

Verona : Montipò, Bella-Kotchap, Nelsson, Valentini, Frese, Serdar, Berned, Gagliardini, Belgali, Orban, Giovane

: Montipò, Bella-Kotchap, Nelsson, Valentini, Frese, Serdar, Berned, Gagliardini, Belgali, Orban, Giovane Inter: Sommer, Akanji, Bastoni, Bisseck, Dumfries, Sučić, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Martínez, Esposito

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter have scored more than two goals in only one of their last 13 Serie A away matches.

Verona are winless at home for ten rounds in a row.

Eight of Verona's last nine home league matches have featured no more than two goals.

Prediction

Verona display real defensive grit, especially at home, and rarely allow their opponents’ attacks to run rampant. While Inter are the league’s top scorers, they adopt a more cautious approach away and don’t tend to rack up high tallies. Given these factors, a logical pick is “Total under 3.0” goals at 1.60.