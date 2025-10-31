Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.88 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Premier League Matchday 10 is set for Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where the hosts Manchester City take on Bournemouth. I'm tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Manchester City approach this game on the back of a narrow defeat in Birmingham, where they fell just short against Aston Villa. Despite that setback, the Citizens remain one of the Premier League's most prolific sides, boasting a formidable attacking arsenal — especially on home turf at the Etihad.

Over their last nine home league matches, City have claimed eight victories, underlining their stability in front of their own fans. Currently sitting fifth in the table, the gap to the summit means Pep Guardiola's side must play aggressively and collect maximum points.

Bournemouth have emerged as the season’s biggest surprise package. Under Iraola’s guidance, the Cherries are playing mature, organised football — and it’s paying off: they confidently occupy second place, trailing only Arsenal. An eight-match unbeaten run, including a win over Nottingham, has fuelled their self-belief.

However, Bournemouth's away form is less convincing: wins come hard, and defensive lapses are still frequent. Nevertheless, they have a knack for rising to the occasion against top teams — as proven by victories over Arsenal and Tottenham earlier this calendar year. The visitors won’t simply sit back; expect them to play boldly and exploit any weaknesses in City’s setup.

Probable lineups

Manchester City : Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Reijnders, Silva, Savio, Foden, Bobb, Haaland

: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Reijnders, Silva, Savio, Foden, Bobb, Haaland Bournemouth: Petrovic, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffer, Jimenez, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Krupi

Match facts and head-to-head

Manchester City have won 8 of their last 9 home Premier League matches.

Each of the last 8 meetings between these teams at the Etihad has seen at least 3 goals scored.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 8 Premier League matches, but often drop points away from home.

Prediction

Both Manchester City and Bournemouth are playing high-scoring football. The Citizens regularly net two or more goals at home, and Bournemouth have shown they can challenge any opponent. Given the attacking firepower on both sides and their recent form, backing over 3 total goals at 1.88 looks like the smartest play.