ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Manchester City Manchester City
English Premier League (Round 10) 02 nov 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Bournemouth Bournemouth
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.88
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Premier League Matchday 10 is set for Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where the hosts Manchester City take on Bournemouth. I'm tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Manchester City approach this game on the back of a narrow defeat in Birmingham, where they fell just short against Aston Villa. Despite that setback, the Citizens remain one of the Premier League's most prolific sides, boasting a formidable attacking arsenal — especially on home turf at the Etihad.

Over their last nine home league matches, City have claimed eight victories, underlining their stability in front of their own fans. Currently sitting fifth in the table, the gap to the summit means Pep Guardiola's side must play aggressively and collect maximum points.

Bournemouth have emerged as the season’s biggest surprise package. Under Iraola’s guidance, the Cherries are playing mature, organised football — and it’s paying off: they confidently occupy second place, trailing only Arsenal. An eight-match unbeaten run, including a win over Nottingham, has fuelled their self-belief.

However, Bournemouth's away form is less convincing: wins come hard, and defensive lapses are still frequent. Nevertheless, they have a knack for rising to the occasion against top teams — as proven by victories over Arsenal and Tottenham earlier this calendar year. The visitors won’t simply sit back; expect them to play boldly and exploit any weaknesses in City’s setup.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Reijnders, Silva, Savio, Foden, Bobb, Haaland
  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffer, Jimenez, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Krupi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won 8 of their last 9 home Premier League matches.
  • Each of the last 8 meetings between these teams at the Etihad has seen at least 3 goals scored.
  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 8 Premier League matches, but often drop points away from home.

Prediction

Both Manchester City and Bournemouth are playing high-scoring football. The Citizens regularly net two or more goals at home, and Bournemouth have shown they can challenge any opponent. Given the attacking firepower on both sides and their recent form, backing over 3 total goals at 1.88 looks like the smartest play.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.88
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Auckland FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 00:00 Auckland vs Adelaide United: Can Auckland Claim Victory on Home Soil? Auckland FC Odds: 1.79 Adelaide United Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 02:00 Newcastle United Jets vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.61 Sydney FC Bet now 1xBet
Entebbe UPPC vs Vipers SC prediction Premier League Uganda 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Uganda Premier League: Entebbe UPPC vs Vipers Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Entebbe UPPC Odds: 1.75 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Mbarara City vs NEC FC prediction Premier League Uganda 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Uganda Premier League: Mbarara City vs NEC FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mbarara City Odds: 1.47 NEC FC Recommended 1xBet
Orbit College vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Orbit College vs Magezi prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Orbit College Odds: 2.15 Magesi FC Bet now 1xBet
St. Pauli vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 St. Pauli vs Borussia M H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 1, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.55 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.71 VfB Stuttgart Recommended 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Heidenheim vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.64 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves FC prediction NPFL Nigeria 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Bendel vs Warri Wolves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Bendel Insurance Odds: 1.58 Warri Wolves FC Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 11:15 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.83 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 12:00 Polokwane vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Polokwane City Odds: 1.57 Richards Bay Bet now Mostbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction Ligue 1 France 01 nov 2025, 12:00 PSG vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.55 Nice Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores