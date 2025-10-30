Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of Matchday 11 in the Spanish La Liga, Villarreal will take on Rayo Vallecano. The clash will be held at Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday, November 1. Kick-off is set for 14:00 Central European Time. My bet is on a high-scoring affair in this contest.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Marcelino, Villarreal have looked confident at the start of the new La Liga season. The Yellow Submarine are showing solid form at home and head into this fixture against Rayo Vallecano in excellent shape.

After ten rounds, Villarreal sit third in the table, trailing only Real Madrid and Barcelona. The team have collected 20 points and scored 18 goals, a testament to their balanced squad and consistent performances both in attack and defence.

Canadian striker Tajon Buchanan stands out for Villarreal, leading the club’s scoring charts with four goals. His blistering pace and aggressive style have added a new dimension to Villarreal’s attack, providing the cutting edge that was previously lacking.

Earlier this week, Villarreal kicked off their Copa del Rey campaign without breaking a sweat against a Tercera Division side. Oluwaseyi was the standout performer, netting a hat-trick, as the match against Ciudad de Lucena ended in a dominant 6-0 victory.

Rayo Vallecano enjoyed a fantastic last season, soaring to eighth place. Thanks to that finish, the Madrid side returned to European competition for the first time since 2000, comfortably dispatching Neman in the Conference League qualifiers.

Under the stewardship of Andoni Iraola’s protégé, Iñigo Pérez, Rayo have been playing attractive football and made a solid start in the main draw of Europe’s third-tier club tournament.

In the 2025/26 campaign, Rayo are also impressing in La Liga, currently holding seventh place. Notably, their away form has been much stronger than at home, though the only top team they’ve hosted so far is Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano enjoyed a similar outing in the Copa del Rey. The Madrid side also struck six goals past a modest Yunquera side, though they did concede once. Fran Pérez notched a hat-trick in that rout.

Match facts

Villarreal have kept clean sheets in their last two matches.

Villarreal are unbeaten at home in La Liga for over seven months.

Rayo are undefeated in six consecutive matches.

Villarreal average 1.6 goals per game at home, while Rayo Vallecano average 1.4 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Villarreal : Junior, Cardona, Veiga, Foyth, Mourinho, Comesaña, Guye, Pepe, Moleiro, Mikautadze, Moreno.

: Junior, Cardona, Veiga, Foyth, Mourinho, Comesaña, Guye, Pepe, Moleiro, Mikautadze, Moreno. Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarría, Valentín, López, Díaz, García, De Frutos, Alemão.

H2H

In the past 25 years, Rayo Vallecano have managed to beat Villarreal away from home just once.

Prediction

Given the current form and historical head-to-head record, a high-scoring encounter is expected. Villarreal's attacking prowess, combined with Rayo’s offensive capabilities, suggests both teams should find the net. However, the home ground advantage and favourable head-to-head record tilt the scales slightly in favour of the hosts. My bet is on both teams to score.