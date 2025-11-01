ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf?

Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Verona vs Inter prediction Getty Images
Verona Verona
Serie A Italy (Round 10) 02 nov 2025, 06:30
- : -
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Inter Inter
On Sunday, November 2, Verona will face Inter in a Serie A Round 10 fixture. The match kicks off at 12:30 CET, and here’s a look at what to expect from this encounter.

Verona vs Inter: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Verona have yet to win a single match this season.
  • Their last victory dates back to mid-August.
  • Inter have lost just one of their last four games.
  • Inter have scored at least one goal in each of their last 16 matches.
  • The Nerazzurri boast the most prolific attack in Serie A, with 22 goals scored.
  • Verona currently have the league’s second-worst attack, managing only five goals.
  • After nine rounds, Verona have conceded 14 goals — the second-worst defensive record.
  • Inter have not lost a single match to nil this season and have won half of their games.
  • Inter won the most recent head-to-head 1–0 and have not been beaten by Verona since 1992.

Verona vs Inter: Match Preview

Last season, Verona finished 14th in Serie A, collecting 37 points from 38 rounds — seven more than the team that occupied the 18th spot. They managed to stay up, but once again find themselves fighting for survival. After nine matches in the current campaign, Verona are still without a win, drawing five times and losing four. The Mastiffs sit 18th in the table with five points, owning both the second-worst attack and defense in the league with a goal difference of 5:22. The bottom of the table remains tightly packed, so the battle for safety is far from over.

Inter came close to winning the title last season, ultimately falling just one point short of Napoli. This year, they are once again in the title race — or at least aiming to stay in it. Last weekend, the Nerazzurri suffered a 1–3 defeat to Napoli, but quickly bounced back midweek with a commanding 3–0 win over Fiorentina, having also beaten Roma 1–0 not long before. Inter now have 18 points from nine rounds, sitting three points off the top spot.

Probable lineups

  • Verona: Montipò, Frese, Belghali, Valentini, Nelsson, Bella-Kotchap, Gagliardini, Bernede, Serdar, Giovane, Orban
  • Inter: Sommer, Dimarco, Akanji, Dumfries, Bastoni, Bisseck, Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Sučić, Martínez, Esposito

Prediction

Verona are in a dreadful position right now, and this presents a perfect opportunity for Inter to claim all three points. The visitors should have no trouble doing so, making a bet on Inter’s individual total over 1.5 goals a strong choice.

