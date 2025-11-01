Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's 10th round will take place on Sunday at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, where Fiorentina will host Lecce. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, as there are solid chances for success.

Match preview

Fiorentina is enduring the worst start in its history, failing to register a single win in nine league rounds. The team continues to struggle defensively, regularly allowing opponents to find the net — even at home. In their last six home matches, the Viola have conceded in every game, most often twice or more.

Despite these dismal results, Fiorentina has managed to pick up points at home. In seven of their last ten Serie A home matches, the team has avoided defeat, which could prove crucial in the upcoming fixture. However, without significant improvement at the back, a winning streak seems unlikely for now.

Lecce, after a confident start, has slightly lost momentum but continues to show resilience. In the previous round, they lost to Napoli, but before that, they went three matches unbeaten. The visitors rarely score in bunches but almost always find a way to get on the scoresheet — Lecce has failed to score in only one of their last nine away games.

Despite their inconsistency, Lecce knows how to capitalize on opponents' mistakes and plays pragmatically. They look especially confident attacking defences prone to lapses — like Fiorentina’s. This makes betting on the visitors to score look quite promising.

Probable lineups

Fiorentina : De Gea, Mari, Viti, Comuzzo, Dodo, Zom, Mandragora, N'Dour, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Kean

: De Gea, Mari, Viti, Comuzzo, Dodo, Zom, Mandragora, N'Dour, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Kean Lecce: Falcone, Gallo, Gabriel, Gaspar, Veiga, Koulibaly, Banda, Berisha, Ramadani, Pierotti, Camarda

Match facts and head-to-head

Fiorentina have conceded at least twice in each of their last six home matches.

Lecce have scored in eight of their last nine Serie A away games.

Both clubs are in the lower half of the table and are in desperate need of points.

Prediction

Fiorentina’s defence is far too vulnerable to expect a clean sheet, even against a lower-table opponent. Lecce consistently capitalizes on their chances in away games. Given the form of both sides, the optimal bet is on 'Total over 2.0 goals' at odds of 1.60.