ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025

Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy (Round 10) 02 nov 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Lecce Lecce
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's 10th round will take place on Sunday at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, where Fiorentina will host Lecce. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, as there are solid chances for success.

Match preview

Fiorentina is enduring the worst start in its history, failing to register a single win in nine league rounds. The team continues to struggle defensively, regularly allowing opponents to find the net — even at home. In their last six home matches, the Viola have conceded in every game, most often twice or more.

Despite these dismal results, Fiorentina has managed to pick up points at home. In seven of their last ten Serie A home matches, the team has avoided defeat, which could prove crucial in the upcoming fixture. However, without significant improvement at the back, a winning streak seems unlikely for now.

Lecce, after a confident start, has slightly lost momentum but continues to show resilience. In the previous round, they lost to Napoli, but before that, they went three matches unbeaten. The visitors rarely score in bunches but almost always find a way to get on the scoresheet — Lecce has failed to score in only one of their last nine away games.

Despite their inconsistency, Lecce knows how to capitalize on opponents' mistakes and plays pragmatically. They look especially confident attacking defences prone to lapses — like Fiorentina’s. This makes betting on the visitors to score look quite promising.

Probable lineups

  • Fiorentina: De Gea, Mari, Viti, Comuzzo, Dodo, Zom, Mandragora, N'Dour, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Kean
  • Lecce: Falcone, Gallo, Gabriel, Gaspar, Veiga, Koulibaly, Banda, Berisha, Ramadani, Pierotti, Camarda

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Fiorentina have conceded at least twice in each of their last six home matches.
  • Lecce have scored in eight of their last nine Serie A away games.
  • Both clubs are in the lower half of the table and are in desperate need of points.

Prediction

Fiorentina’s defence is far too vulnerable to expect a clean sheet, even against a lower-table opponent. Lecce consistently capitalizes on their chances in away games. Given the form of both sides, the optimal bet is on 'Total over 2.0 goals' at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Auckland FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 00:00 Auckland vs Adelaide United: Can Auckland Claim Victory on Home Soil? Auckland FC Odds: 1.79 Adelaide United Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 02:00 Newcastle United Jets vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.61 Sydney FC Bet now 1xBet
Entebbe UPPC vs Vipers SC prediction Premier League Uganda 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Uganda Premier League: Entebbe UPPC vs Vipers Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Entebbe UPPC Odds: 1.75 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Mbarara City vs NEC FC prediction Premier League Uganda 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Uganda Premier League: Mbarara City vs NEC FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mbarara City Odds: 1.47 NEC FC Recommended 1xBet
Orbit College vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Orbit College vs Magezi prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Orbit College Odds: 2.15 Magesi FC Bet now 1xBet
St. Pauli vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 St. Pauli vs Borussia M H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 1, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.55 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.71 VfB Stuttgart Recommended 1xBet
Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves FC prediction NPFL Nigeria 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Bendel vs Warri Wolves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Bendel Insurance Odds: 1.58 Warri Wolves FC Bet now 1xBet
Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 12:00 Polokwane vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Polokwane City Odds: 1.57 Richards Bay Bet now Mostbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction Ligue 1 France 01 nov 2025, 12:00 PSG vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.55 Nice Recommended Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 13:30 Bayern vs. Bayer: Can Bayern Munich Extend Their Sensational Winning Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.66 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Monaco vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France 01 nov 2025, 14:00 Monaco vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Paris FC Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores