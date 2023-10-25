Hamilton is confident that he can contend with Verstappen

RU RU NG NG
Motorsport News 25 oct 2023, 11:57
Steven Perez
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is confident that he can challenge Max Verstappen, as reported by PlanetF1.

He believes he belongs to a small group of drivers who can compete with the Dutchman, but he emphasizes the need for Mercedes to create a contender and improve their pit stops. Hamilton hasn't won championships since 2020, finishing second in 2021.

However, Hamilton is determined to make a comeback in Formula 1, and this determination only fuels his belief and motivation.

"I pray every day that we close the gap to Red Bull. I want to fight for the championship; I want to fight with Max, and I'm confident I'm one of the few drivers that can do that. However, there are many areas that we need to improve to be able to compete with the champions," the driver explained.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was disqualified following the United States Grand Prix. Hamilton finished second, but after the race in Austin, their cars were inspected, and the FIA technical team found a breach related to wear on the planks of the car.

Organizers stated that the planks were worn due to the unique, bumpy nature of the track and the sprint race held on Saturday, leaving little time for adjustments and car checks before Sunday's race.

