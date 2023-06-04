Goal.com has identified the top 10 worst transfers in the history of Real Madrid

The Goal.com portal has compiled its ranking of the worst transfers in the history of Real Madrid.

First place is occupied by the transfer of forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea. Second place goes to the transfer of forward Luka Jović from Eintracht Frankfurt. Rounding out the top three is the transfer of defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Here is the top 10 worst transfers in the history of Real Madrid according to Goal:

1. Eden Hazard - €120 million, transferred from Chelsea in 2019.

2. Luka Jović - €66 million, transferred from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

3. Jonathan Woodgate - €18.3 million, transferred from Newcastle in 2004.

4. Kaká - €65 million, transferred from Milan in 2009.

5. Elvir Baljić - €26 million, transferred from Fenerbahçe in 1999.

6. James Rodríguez - €80 million, transferred from Monaco in 2014.

7. Nicolas Anelka - €34.5 million, transferred from Arsenal in 1999.

8. Walter Samuel - €25 million, transferred from Roma in 2004.

9. Robert Prosinečki - €15 million, transferred from Crvena Zvezda in 1991.

10. Reinier - €30 million, transferred from Santos in 2020.