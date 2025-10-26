ES ES FR FR
Flick suffers first defeat as Xabi Alonso makes El Clásico history

The Spanish coach tactically outmaneuvered Flick
Football news Today, 13:57
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Flick suffers first defeat as Xabi Alonso makes El Clásico history Photo: x.com/R10Score

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in the first El Clásico of the season in Madrid. The match turned out to be truly thrilling and controversial, ending with a 2-1 victory for the home side.

The "Los Blancos" secured the positive result thanks to goals from Mbappé and Bellingham, while the Catalans answered with a precise strike from Fermín López. After the final whistle, spectators witnessed a brawl that was quickly brought under control.

Notably, this was Hansi Flick's first defeat in an El Clásico. It was his fifth match in charge of Barcelona, with the previous four all ending in victories for the Blaugrana.

His counterpart, Xabi Alonso, made history in this legendary rivalry. Under the Spaniard's guidance, Real registered 23 shots on Barcelona’s goal—a record for a coach making his El Clásico debut in La Liga.

