Ferencváros scored six goals in the Conference League qualifier

In the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Hungarian club "Ferencváros" achieved a dominant victory over Maltese side "Hamrun Spartans" with a score of 6-1. The match took place in Ta' Qali (Malta) at the "National Stadium".

Mohammad Abu Fani opened the scoring early in the match. Christopherr Sakariassen extended the lead for the Hungarian club early in the second half. Barnabas Varga further increased the advantage for Ferencváros in the 53rd minute. Varga scored again just a few minutes later. In the 65th minute, Varga completed his hat-trick by scoring the fifth goal. Luke Montebello reduced the deficit for Hamrun Spartans in the 89th minute. In the closing moments of the match, Ovusu Kwabena sealed the final score.

The second leg match between "Ferencváros" and "Hamrun Spartans" is scheduled for August 17.

"Hamrun Spartans" Malta – Ferencváros Hungary - 1:6 (0:1, 1:5)

Goals: 0:1 – 3 Abu Fani, 0:2 – 51 Sakariassen, 0:3 – 53 Varga, 0:4 – 56 Varga, 0:5 – 65 Varga, 1:5 – 89 Montebello, 1:6 – 90 Kwabena.

"Hamrun Spartans": Marcetti, Borg, Marcelina, Camenzuli, Mbong (Corbalan, 72), Nenov (Eder, 59), Paintsil, Bjelichich, Prsha, Honi (Montebello, 59), Freitas da Silva (Krstic, 72).

"Ferencváros": Dibusz, Ramirez (Paszkár, 78), Mmaee, Sisse (Knuster, 66), Shiger, Sakariassen, Abu Fani (Nguyen, 66), Ben Romdan (Ovusu, 57), Makreckis (Wingo, 57), Traore, Varga.

Yellow cards: Prsha (31), Nenov (37), Makreckis (45), Borg (65), Montebello (70).