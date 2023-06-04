Dnipro-1 - Kryvbas - 1:0 (video review)

In the 30th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Dnipro-1" defeated "Kryvbas" with a score of 1-0 at their home ground.

The only goal was scored by Domingo Blanco.

With 67 points, "Dnipro-1" secured the second place in the league table and will participate in the qualifying tournament of the Champions League. "Kryvbas" finished in seventh place with 41 points.

"Dnipro-1" - "Kryvbas" - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Domingo, 73 - 1:0

"Dnipro-1": Valef, Kaplyenko (Nazarenko, 67), Sarapyy, Svatok, E.Pasich (Hainer, 62), Domingo, Tankovskiy (Adamuk, 46), Rubchynskiy (Kohut, 62), Pikhalenok (Pidlepenets, 62), Tanchyk, Dovbyk.

"Kryvbas": Klishchuk, Ponedelnik, Beskorovainyy, Stetskov, Dibango, Kapich, Semotyuk (Zaderaka, 63), Khomchenovskiy, Sosa, Lunev (Tatarkov, 63), Debelko (Korablin, 79).

Video review of the match