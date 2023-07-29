RU RU
Chelsea want to buy a talented French midfielder

Лondon-based club "Chelsea" is showing interest in defensive midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from "Rennes" and the French youth national team, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Negotiations between the clubs have already begun regarding the player's transfer. If the transfer goes through, Ugochukwu will join "Strasbourg" on loan, a club owned by Chelsea's owner, Todd Bowley.

Nineteen-year-old Ugochukwu is a product of the "Rennes" youth academy. He has played a total of 60 matches for the French club across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Ugochukwu has been representing the French youth national team for the under-19 age group since 2022. He has played nine matches for the French team and scored two goals while receiving one yellow card.

As a reminder, "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings in the previous season. Therefore, the London-based club did not qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

