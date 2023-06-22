Chelsea owner buys another club
Football news Today, 13:45
Todd Boehly
DNCG, the company led by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, has purchased a controlling stake in Strasbourg, according to RMC Sport.
According to the source, the American businessman will not change the club's management. Therefore, Mark Keller will remain as the club's president. This deal will provide the French club with new financial opportunities.
Strasbourg was founded in 1906. The club has been French champions once, won the French Cup three times, and the French League Cup four times. In the current season, the club finished 15th in Ligue 1 and retained its place in the top division.
