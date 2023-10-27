Chelsea – Brentford kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Today, the second match of the tenth round of the English Premier League is slated to unfold. Chelsea shall play host to Brentford at "Stamford Bridge."

The commencement of the season for the "Pensioners" has not been the most auspicious, having managed to secure but a lone triumph in their first six encounters. Nonetheless, it appears that the North London club has managed to reclaim its customary style, clinching two victories in the last three fixtures. They came agonizingly close to prevailing over the vice-champions of England, Arsenal, but conceded two late goals, leading to a stalemate. Chelsea's current tally of twelve points has confined them to a modest tenth position.

As for Brentford, who is embarking on only their third season in the top tier of English football, last season they fell short by a mere two points of securing a place in European competitions. In the current campaign, the "Bees" have exhibited less consistent form. After drawing with Tottenham and Crystal Palace, they succumbed to Everton and shared the spoils with Bournemouth. Consequently, they find themselves with a tally of ten points, currently occupying the fourteenth spot in the Premier League standings.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the match between Chelsea and Brentford is scheduled for Saturday, the 28th of October, at 13:30 Central European Time. Below, we have provided information for your convenience regarding where you may witness this match in your respective country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - not available in the UK

United States - NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, USA Network

Other countries: