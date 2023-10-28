RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match

Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match

Football news Today, 08:06
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match

Chelsea is currently engaged in a Premier League match at their home ground, Stamford Bridge, against Brentford as part of the tenth matchday.

The absence of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandes from the matchday squad came as a surprise to many. However, Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, promptly addressed the concerns on his official platform, providing explanations. It has been revealed that both the Ukrainian and the Argentine picked up "minor muscular injuries" during yesterday's training session. To avoid any risks, the decision was made to exclude them from today's match. According to the Argentine manager, these injuries are not of a serious nature.

Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandes joined Chelsea during the winter transfer window this year, arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk and Benfica, respectively. The club invested a combined total of €191 million to get those footballers.

Prior to kick-off, Chelsea occupied the tenth position in the Premier League standings with thirteen points from ten matches. With a victory today, the "Blues" could potentially ascend to the sixth place, which they would share with Newcastle and Brighton, although the latter teams have fixtures scheduled at a later time.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Brentford Premier League England
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Yesterday, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:06 Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match Tennis news Today, 07:33 The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place Football news Today, 07:05 One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury Football news Today, 06:32 Fury calls Ronaldo the greatest footballer in history Football news Today, 06:02 Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child Football news Today, 05:33 Will Bellingham play? Predicted squads for El Clasico Football news Today, 05:27 What do you know about El Clasico? QUIZ! Football news Today, 05:01 Manchester United vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:43 Bayern legend returns to team after injury Football news Today, 04:13 Tottenham is on its way to equal Arsenal's record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Werder vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023