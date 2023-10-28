Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match

Chelsea is currently engaged in a Premier League match at their home ground, Stamford Bridge, against Brentford as part of the tenth matchday.

The absence of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandes from the matchday squad came as a surprise to many. However, Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, promptly addressed the concerns on his official platform, providing explanations. It has been revealed that both the Ukrainian and the Argentine picked up "minor muscular injuries" during yesterday's training session. To avoid any risks, the decision was made to exclude them from today's match. According to the Argentine manager, these injuries are not of a serious nature.

🗣️Mauricio Pochettino on Enzo & Mudryk’s absence:



“They felt something in training yesterday, small muscle injuries for them both. Neither of them are big issues but we didn't want to take risks.” pic.twitter.com/oyVyPiWTE7 — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) October 28, 2023

Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandes joined Chelsea during the winter transfer window this year, arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk and Benfica, respectively. The club invested a combined total of €191 million to get those footballers.

Prior to kick-off, Chelsea occupied the tenth position in the Premier League standings with thirteen points from ten matches. With a victory today, the "Blues" could potentially ascend to the sixth place, which they would share with Newcastle and Brighton, although the latter teams have fixtures scheduled at a later time.