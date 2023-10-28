Chelsea lose at home to Brentford

Chelsea interrupted a series of four consecutive matches without defeat. On their field, the Blues lost to Brentford 0-2.

The hosts came to the game without Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez: both midfielders felt discomfort at the last training session before the game, so the coaching staff decided not to use them in this game. This seems to be one of the key events in this game, as Chelsea lost for the first time since October 24.

The first goal of the match in the second half was scored by Ethan Pinnock after an attack from the right wing. Already in additional time, the 'Blues' goalkeeper Sanchez went to the other team's penalty box to help his team, but Brentford organized a quick counterattack, in which he scored the second goal.

After this victory Brentford overtakes Chelsea in the table and rises from fourteenth to tenth place. Chelsea occupy eleventh position and risk to pass Wolverhampton, Fulham and Nottingham at the end of the weekend.

Next week Chelsea will play away with Tottenham, and Brentford expects a home match with West Ham.

EPL. 10th round

Chelsea - Brentford 0:2

Goal: Pinnock 58, Mbeumo 90+6