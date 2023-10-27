RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction
Chelsea Chelsea
Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea - Brentford
-
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Brentford Brentford
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the tenth round of the English Premier League there will be a match between Chelsea and Brentford. The “Aristocrats” have picked up the pace and now they have a rather modest opponent on their way. The meeting will take place on October 28, 2023.

Chelsea

In recent matches, the team from London suddenly began to demonstrate high-level football.

In the last round they were even able to draw with Arsenal, and the Gunners had to come back from a 0:2 score.

At the same time, the Blues' standings have not improved much yet, even after three matches without defeat. Based on the results of nine rounds, they occupy 10th place and are four points behind the European Cup zone. There is no doubt that Mauricio Pochettino managed to establish something and now we see before us a formidable Chelsea, which should easily deal with opponents of the level of Brentford.

Brentford

In the last round, the guests won a long-awaited victory over the outsider Burnley. Thus, they were able to break their six-match streak without a win.

But we must admit that even this victory did not improve their situation, because the “Bees” with 10 points are in 14th place in the standings and their advantage over the relegation zone does not look so convincing.

Interestingly, Brentford players are scoring quite a lot of goals this season and are at the top of the table according to this indicator.

Forecast for the game Chelsea - Brentford

The latest matches of the “aristocrats” make it clear that the team has begun to gain shape and should now be considered as a formidable opponent.

Over the last three rounds, the Blues scored seven points and scored eight goals. Considering the fact that Brentford also scores a lot, I suggest betting on the total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Recommended Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Bet now Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Recommended Мелбет
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 28 oct 2023, 10:15 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Barcelona Odds: 1.56 Real Madrid Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023