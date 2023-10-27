Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.85 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the tenth round of the English Premier League there will be a match between Chelsea and Brentford. The “Aristocrats” have picked up the pace and now they have a rather modest opponent on their way. The meeting will take place on October 28, 2023.

Chelsea

In recent matches, the team from London suddenly began to demonstrate high-level football.

In the last round they were even able to draw with Arsenal, and the Gunners had to come back from a 0:2 score.

At the same time, the Blues' standings have not improved much yet, even after three matches without defeat. Based on the results of nine rounds, they occupy 10th place and are four points behind the European Cup zone. There is no doubt that Mauricio Pochettino managed to establish something and now we see before us a formidable Chelsea, which should easily deal with opponents of the level of Brentford.

Brentford

In the last round, the guests won a long-awaited victory over the outsider Burnley. Thus, they were able to break their six-match streak without a win.

But we must admit that even this victory did not improve their situation, because the “Bees” with 10 points are in 14th place in the standings and their advantage over the relegation zone does not look so convincing.

Interestingly, Brentford players are scoring quite a lot of goals this season and are at the top of the table according to this indicator.

Forecast for the game Chelsea - Brentford

The latest matches of the “aristocrats” make it clear that the team has begun to gain shape and should now be considered as a formidable opponent.

Over the last three rounds, the Blues scored seven points and scored eight goals. Considering the fact that Brentford also scores a lot, I suggest betting on the total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85.