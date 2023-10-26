Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game W2(+2.5) Odds: 1.84 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Arsenal will compete with Sheffield United as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place at Emirates Stadium in London on October 28 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Arsenal



Mikel Arteta’s team, after a good previous season, also started the new championship quite successfully. “The Gunners” score in all matches, without exception, and the start in the Champions League, where the team had returned after a long absence, was also quite good. Arsenal confidently defeated the Dutch opponent, PSV Eindhoven, at the home arena and beat Sevilla on the away field. The only failure in 3 matches was in an away battle against Lens.

This season, it will be clearly more difficult for the team to struggle for the title. If last year only Arsenal fought with Manchester City for the championship, then this year there will definitely be more competitors. For instance, Liverpool and Tottenham are also demonstrating good performance.

Sheffield United



Sheffield started the current season in a completely disastrous way. The Premier League newcomer is doing worse than any other team. It is currently in the last place in the standings and has not taken a single victory in 9 matches of the tournament.

Sheffield United has got only 1 draw, which happened in the confrontation with Everton and conceded as many as 24 goals, which is the worst record among all teams of the league.

At the moment, this team is one of the main candidates for relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Arsenal hasn’t lost at the home arena in 7 games in a row.

• Sheffield has lost 5 matches in a row with a total score of 3-17.

• Sheffield has never beaten Arsenal in London in the Premier League.

Prediction



Arsenal should win, but the guests get so much criticism that sooner or later they have to make a success. Maybe not in this game, but they will cause problems for “the Gunners”. My bet is Sheffield to win with “a +2.5 goal handicap”.

