RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction
Arsenal Arsenal
Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal - Sheffield United
-
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+2.5)
Odds: 1.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Arsenal will compete with Sheffield United as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place at Emirates Stadium in London on October 28 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Arsenal


Mikel Arteta’s team, after a good previous season, also started the new championship quite successfully. “The Gunners” score in all matches, without exception, and the start in the Champions League, where the team had returned after a long absence, was also quite good. Arsenal confidently defeated the Dutch opponent, PSV Eindhoven, at the home arena and beat Sevilla on the away field. The only failure in 3 matches was in an away battle against Lens.

This season, it will be clearly more difficult for the team to struggle for the title. If last year only Arsenal fought with Manchester City for the championship, then this year there will definitely be more competitors. For instance, Liverpool and Tottenham are also demonstrating good performance.

Sheffield United


Sheffield started the current season in a completely disastrous way. The Premier League newcomer is doing worse than any other team. It is currently in the last place in the standings and has not taken a single victory in 9 matches of the tournament.

Sheffield United has got only 1 draw, which happened in the confrontation with Everton and conceded as many as 24 goals, which is the worst record among all teams of the league.

At the moment, this team is one of the main candidates for relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Arsenal hasn’t lost at the home arena in 7 games in a row.
• Sheffield has lost 5 matches in a row with a total score of 3-17.
• Sheffield has never beaten Arsenal in London in the Premier League.

Prediction


Arsenal should win, but the guests get so much criticism that sooner or later they have to make a success. Maybe not in this game, but they will cause problems for “the Gunners”. My bet is Sheffield to win with “a +2.5 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(+2.5)
Odds: 1.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Bet now Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Recommended Мелбет
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 28 oct 2023, 10:15 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Barcelona Odds: 1.56 Real Madrid Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023