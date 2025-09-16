RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports

Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports

We continue to follow Europe's most prestigious tournament
Football news Today, 14:28
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports https://x.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1967946170833179084

Here are Dailysports’ predictions for tomorrow’s Champions League clashes:

Olympiacos vs Pafos:

  • Olympiacos remain the favorites thanks to their experience and the home crowd advantage, but their recent European form raises questions. Pafos have shown they can absorb pressure and play with discipline. Our pick: "Pafos to win with a +1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.69.

Slavia Prague vs Bodø/Glimt:

  • Both teams are committed to attacking football, promising an open and high-scoring encounter. Slavia are strong at home but vulnerable at the back, while Bodø/Glimt consistently find the net, even when outclassed. Our bet: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.58.

Ajax vs Inter:

  • Inter have made a shaky start to the season, giving Ajax a real chance, especially on home turf. That said, the Italians boast a high-quality and experienced squad. The best value here looks to be a bet on both teams to score.

Bayern vs Chelsea:

  • Right from the opening round of the new Champions League season, we’re treated to a blockbuster between two elite sides. Expect plenty of goals, so a bet on both teams to score looks like the optimal choice.

Liverpool vs Atletico:

  • Both teams are renowned for their uncompromising European displays, but Liverpool are formidable at Anfield and possess a more versatile attack. Atletico often struggle away, especially against top-tier opposition. Given the stats and current form, we predict a Liverpool win at odds of 1.62.

PSG vs Atalanta:

  • PSG continue to display powerful attacking football, particularly dangerous at home. Atalanta are strong going forward but prone to defensive lapses, making them vulnerable against such a formidable opponent. We believe the hosts will claim all three points and score at least twice.

Reminder: Champions League 2025/26: group stage schedule

Related teams and leagues
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net Football news Today, 15:28 Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net
Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury Football news Today, 15:18 Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury
Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams Football news Today, 15:03 Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams
Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat Football news Today, 15:01 Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat
Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 14:45 Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League
Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26 Football news Today, 13:57 Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores