Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports
Here are Dailysports’ predictions for tomorrow’s Champions League clashes:
Olympiacos remain the favorites thanks to their experience and the home crowd advantage, but their recent European form raises questions. Pafos have shown they can absorb pressure and play with discipline. Our pick: "Pafos to win with a +1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.69.
Both teams are committed to attacking football, promising an open and high-scoring encounter. Slavia are strong at home but vulnerable at the back, while Bodø/Glimt consistently find the net, even when outclassed. Our bet: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.58.
Inter have made a shaky start to the season, giving Ajax a real chance, especially on home turf. That said, the Italians boast a high-quality and experienced squad. The best value here looks to be a bet on both teams to score.
Right from the opening round of the new Champions League season, we’re treated to a blockbuster between two elite sides. Expect plenty of goals, so a bet on both teams to score looks like the optimal choice.
Both teams are renowned for their uncompromising European displays, but Liverpool are formidable at Anfield and possess a more versatile attack. Atletico often struggle away, especially against top-tier opposition. Given the stats and current form, we predict a Liverpool win at odds of 1.62.
PSG continue to display powerful attacking football, particularly dangerous at home. Atalanta are strong going forward but prone to defensive lapses, making them vulnerable against such a formidable opponent. We believe the hosts will claim all three points and score at least twice.
