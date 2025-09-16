Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening match of the new UEFA Champions League season, Bayern Munich will take on Chelsea. This is set to be the headline clash of the round, and I have a betting tip for this showdown.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Match preview

Bayern Munich claimed the Bundesliga title last season and reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Now, the Bavarians are again among the favorites for both the tournament and the season as a whole. They’ve started the new campaign in dominant fashion: a 2-1 win over Stuttgart in the German Super Cup, a 6-0 demolition of Leipzig, progression in the German Cup, and two Bundesliga victories—3-2 against Augsburg and 5-0 over Hamburg. It’s been a perfect start, with spirits running high. However, injuries have cast a shadow—Musiala and Davies have been sidelined since the summer, and now Guerreiro has picked up a knock. These are significant losses, but Chelsea’s situation is much the same.

Chelsea are also grappling with personnel issues. Early in the season, the Londoners lost Dilep and will be without Colwill and Lavia. Cole Palmer and Estevan have just returned from injury, so their readiness for the Champions League opener is in question. Chelsea’s Premier League start hasn’t been terrible, but it could have been better: two draws, two wins, and eight points from four rounds. Still, the team is riding an 11-match unbeaten streak, including a resounding win over PSG in the Club World Cup final. Bayern, therefore, faces a real challenge—even at home.

Match facts and head-to-head

Bayern Munich have won their last eight matches.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 matches: two draws and nine wins.

Bayern Munich have scored at least once in eight consecutive matches, while Chelsea have found the net in their last three.

The last time these teams met was in 2020, when Bayern triumphed 4-1.

Probable line-ups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Dias; Kane

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Prediction

Right from the opening round of the new Champions League campaign, we’re in for a spectacular showdown between two elite sides. I expect goals from both teams, so a bet on both to score looks like the optimal play.