Slavia Prague vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Slavia Prague vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Slavia Prague
17 sep 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Prague, Fortuna Arena
Bodoe/Glimt
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the clashes of the Champions League 2025/26 group stage's opening round will take place on Wednesday at the Eden Arena in Prague, where local side Slavia will host Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid prospects for success.

Match preview

The Czech champions return to the Champions League group stage, marking only their third appearance in club history. Previous campaigns ended without a playoff berth, and last season saw the team falter in the Europa League after an opening win. Against this backdrop, the current campaign carries special significance for Jindřich Trpišovský's squad, who are determined to redeem themselves on the European stage.

Slavia are traditionally strong at home, having won 5 of their last 13 Champions League matches at Eden Arena and losing only three times. They favor aggressive, attacking football and frequently strike first. However, defensive frailties remain a concern: the Czechs regularly concede, especially against evenly-matched opponents, which could be an issue against the attacking style of the Norwegians.

The Norwegian champions have reached the main draw of the Champions League for the first time, having defeated Sturm Graz in the playoff round. This is a historic achievement for the club, as Norwegian teams have not reached this stage since 2007/08. Kjetil Knutsen's squad already proved their mettle in last season's Europa League, making it all the way to the semi-finals. Bodø/Glimt have shown they can compete with top-level clubs while maintaining their attacking brand of football.

One of the team's trademarks is their high-scoring style: at least three goals have been scored in 7 of their last 9 Champions League games. Yet, defensive problems persist — Bodø/Glimt concede in almost every match, especially away from home. Significant personnel losses in both defense and attack could impact their game, but the attacking line still boasts creativity and goal-scoring potential.

Probable lineups

  • Slavia Prague: Staněk, Haloupek, Holeš, Douděra, Zima, Dorley, Moses, Sadílek, Provod, Chytil, Kusý
  • Bodø/Glimt: Haikin, Sjøvold, Nilsen, Gunnersen, Bjørtuft, Berg, Hansen, Evjen, Jørgensen, Brynhildsen, Hauge

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Slavia are unbeaten in 10 of their last 13 home Champions League matches.
  • Bodø/Glimt will play in the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.
  • At least three goals have been scored in 7 of Bodø/Glimt's last 9 Champions League matches.

Prediction

Both teams favor an attacking philosophy, promising an entertaining and high-scoring match. Slavia are strong at home but vulnerable at the back, while Bodø/Glimt consistently find the net even against superior opposition. Our bet for this match: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.58.

Comments
