Ajax vs Inter: has Inter recovered from defeats and will they start the Champions League on a high note?

Ajax vs Inter: has Inter recovered from defeats and will they start the Champions League on a high note?

Miguel Solomons
Ajax vs Inter prediction Photo: https://x.com/AFCAjax
Ajax
17 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Inter
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ajax and Inter will clash in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Ajax vs Inter: match preview

Ajax makes its return to the UEFA Champions League. They begin their campaign at home, where their form has been outstanding. In the Eredivisie, the Amsterdam side has won all their home games this season: 2-0, 2-0, and 3-1. Away from home, they've dropped points, drawing twice. Nevertheless, Ajax sits near the top of the standings, just one point behind the leading duo.

Inter reached last season’s Champions League final, where they suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat. Following that, the club parted ways with head coach Simone Inzaghi, bringing in Cristian Chivu as his replacement. The start of the new campaign under the new boss has been anything but stable. Inter thrashed Torino 5-0 in their opener but then lost 1-2 to Udinese, and in their most recent match, they played out a thrilling encounter against Juventus but fell short again, losing 3-4. Despite boasting a highly competitive squad with no injuries, serious questions remain about their current form. The Italians now need a strong start to the new Champions League season, but visiting Ajax’s fortress will be no easy task.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ajax are unbeaten in six straight matches: three draws and three wins.
  • Inter have lost their last two games.
  • Ajax have scored at least once in six consecutive matches, and Inter have also found the net in each of their last six.
  • Ajax haven’t lost at home since May: they’ve drawn twice and won the rest.
  • The last meeting between these teams was in 2008, when Inter edged Ajax 1-0.
  • No more than two goals have been scored in each of the last three head-to-head matches between these sides.

Probable lineups

  • Ajax: Jaros; Gaaei, Itakura, Baas, Wijndal; Regeer, Taylor, Klaassen; Berghuis, Weghorst, Godts
  • Inter: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Prediction

Inter’s season has gotten off to a rough start, and this is a real opportunity for Ajax, especially at home. However, the Italians bring plenty of quality and experience to the table. The best bet here looks to be both teams to score.

