The opening matchday of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage sees French giants PSG take on Italy's Atalanta this Wednesday in Paris at the Parc des Princes. Here’s a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds of success.

Match preview

The Parisians kick off the new European campaign as the reigning Champions League holders. In last season’s final, Luis Enrique’s side crushed Inter 5-0, further cementing their status as European football’s dominant force. This is PSG’s 14th consecutive appearance in the group stage, and once again, they are among the tournament favorites.

The team’s form is impressive: a winning streak in the domestic league and solid displays in European competitions confirm their attacking prowess remains at the highest level. Even with several key injuries, PSG boasts squad depth and attacking versatility. At the Parc des Princes, the Parisians consistently score at least twice—a major headache for the visitors.

The Bergamo side returns to the Champions League group stage after a disappointing last season, when they failed to get past Club Brugge in the play-offs. Still, making the tournament for the fifth time in six years shows the club’s stability at the elite level. Atalanta’s best achievement remains the quarter-finals in the 2019/20 campaign.

Ivan Jurić’s men are renowned for their attacking philosophy, regularly delivering high-scoring games. However, defensive instability often undoes their attacking efforts. On the road against top opposition, Atalanta’s defense frequently falters, conceding two or more goals per game.

Probable lineups

PSG : Chevalier, Hernandez, Zabarnyi, Mendes, Hakimi, Meyulu, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Barcola, Ramos, Mbaye

: Chevalier, Hernandez, Zabarnyi, Mendes, Hakimi, Meyulu, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Barcola, Ramos, Mbaye Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, De Roon, Pašalić, Zalewski, De Ketelaere, Krstović, Maldini

Match facts and head-to-head

PSG have won 10 of their last 12 Champions League matches.

Atalanta concede at least two goals in the majority of their away games against top clubs.

9 of PSG’s last 12 Champions League matches have featured at least three goals.

Prediction

PSG continue to play powerful attacking football and are especially dangerous at home. Atalanta are capable up front but make too many defensive errors, leaving them vulnerable against such a formidable opponent. I expect the hosts to claim all three points and score at least twice.