Crystal Palace vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025

Crystal Palace vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace vs Millwall prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Crystal Palace
16 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Millwall
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.79
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Carabao Cup third round will take place on Tuesday at Selhurst Park in London, where the local side Crystal Palace hosts Millwall. I’m backing an outcome in this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The Eagles are making defensive solidity their trademark this season: five clean sheets in six matches is solid evidence of the backline Oliver Glasner has built. In attack, though, Palace have looked less convincing: just one goal scored in their last two outings and a run of draws points to some creative struggles up front.

However, at home the Londoners remain consistent—seven wins in their last nine matches of last season and an unbeaten start to the current campaign. With the backing of the Selhurst Park crowd, Crystal Palace will look to take the initiative and prove their status as favorites.

Alex Neil’s Millwall have successfully navigated two rounds of the League Cup, but their league form is less inspiring—just 13th place and only seven points from five games. The Lions have struggled in attack, creating just seven big chances in the opening stretch—a stat among the worst in the Championship.

That said, Millwall feel comfortable away from home, picking up three wins and a draw with minimal goals conceded. Yet, their lack of consistency against Palace is telling—the last six head-to-heads have ended without a win for the South Londoners.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Benítez, Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi, Muñoz, Hughes, Devenny, Mitchell, Esse, Kamada, Mateta
  • Millwall: Benda, Leonard, Taylor, Cooper, Bryan, Negli, Luongo, Candle, Emakhu, Ivanović, Coburn

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in five of their six official matches this season.
  • Millwall have failed to beat Palace in their last six meetings.
  • The most recent FA Cup clash between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Palace.

Prediction

Crystal Palace boast a more balanced squad and a reliable defense, a crucial advantage in knockout football. Millwall are lacking in attacking creativity and it’s unlikely they’ll break down the hosts under the pressure of Selhurst Park. The home side should win, most likely keeping a clean sheet. A bet on “Total under 3.0” at odds of 1.79 looks a solid choice here.

Comments
