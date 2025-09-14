RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Kaizer Chiefs
16 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Sekhukhune United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the highlight fixtures of the South African Premier Division's sixth round will take place on Tuesday at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, where the local favorites Kaizer Chiefs host Sekhukhune United. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Mohamed Nabi’s side has made a confident start to the season and remains unbeaten in the league. The standings confirm the high level of the Amakhosi: 13 points from five matches and an impressive goal difference of 5:0. Thanks to a well-drilled defensive line and a focus on quick transitions from defense to attack, Kaizer Chiefs have secured four wins and a draw.

Their latest 1-0 win over Golden Arrows was further proof of the team’s ability to grind out results even in tightly contested games. While their attack doesn’t always deliver a flurry of goals, their defense remains a benchmark of reliability. On home turf, the team looks especially assured: two wins and one draw so far.

Eric Tinkler’s men have also started the season brightly and deservedly held top spot heading into round six. 13 points and a goal difference of 8:1 demonstrate a smart balance between attack and defense. The team has claimed four victories and drawn once, all while playing an entertaining brand of football focused on possession.

A confident 2-0 win over Durban City only strengthened their status as title contenders. Their away record is particularly impressive: two wins from two, both with clean sheets. The "Hedgehogs" know how to impose their style even on the road, making them a dangerous opponent for giants like Kaizer Chiefs.

Probable lineups

  • Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, Monyane, Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Mako, Mtetwa, Lilepo, Shabalala, Ndlovu, Mmodi, Du Preez A.
  • Sekhukhune United: Liner — Cardoso, Thokolo, Letlapa, Matsimbi — Monare, Mkhize — Mncube, Mntambo, Makhgalwa — Grobler

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Kaizer Chiefs have kept a clean sheet in all five games this season.
  • Sekhukhune United have won every away game in the current campaign.
  • In their last five head-to-head meetings: Chiefs have 2 wins, Sekhukhune have 1, and there have been 2 draws.

Prediction

Both teams have started the season strongly and head into this showdown as league leaders. Kaizer Chiefs impress with their rock-solid defense, while Sekhukhune combine attacking flair with defensive discipline. However, home advantage and Chiefs’ experience could prove decisive.

Prediction on game Win Kaizer Chiefs
Odds: 2
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
