Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
16 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Turin, Allianz Stadium
One of the opening matches of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, where the local side Juventus will host Borussia Dortmund. Here’s a bet on goals in this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Turin giants return to the Champions League group stage determined to make amends for last year, when they crashed out in the first knockout round to PSV. Recently, Juventus have struggled for consistency in Europe: just two wins in eight matches is a modest return for a club of their stature. However, when playing at home, the Bianconeri almost always put on a show: in six of their last nine games at the Allianz Stadium, fans witnessed at least three goals scored.

The Old Lady’s problems lie in defense and, notably, in the second half, where they often lose concentration. Still, with an attacking trio of Yildiz, Koopmeiners, and Jonathan David, the hosts are more than capable of creating chances even against top opposition. Their three goals against Inter in the latest Serie A fixture are proof enough. The key will be for midfielders Locatelli and Thuram to keep up the tempo for the full 90 minutes.

Dortmund are back in the Champions League group stage for the tenth consecutive time and remain one of the tournament’s most entertaining sides. The team has steadily regained its reputation as a European contender: a run to the 2024 final and a quarterfinal appearance last season underline Borussia’s consistent competitiveness. The Germans have lost just once in their last seven Champions League games, underscoring their strength.

Their attacking philosophy means they find the net in almost every match. Away from home, Dortmund are just as dangerous: they’ve scored at least twice in five of their last seven road games. However, defense remains their Achilles’ heel—only five clean sheets in their last 23 away matches. This makes the upcoming duel against Juventus especially enticing for a prediction involving goals at both ends.

Probable lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Kelly, Bremer, Kalulu, Thuram, Locatelli, Joao Mario, Koopmeiners, David, Yildiz
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Anselmino, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson, Chukwuemeka, Guirassy, Bayer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Juventus have scored at least twice in 8 of their last 15 home Champions League matches.
  • Borussia have found the net in 11 of their last 12 away games in this competition.
  • The sides met in the 1997 Champions League final, where Borussia famously triumphed 3-1.

Prediction

Both teams love to attack and rarely sit back, promising an exciting encounter. Juventus will push forward in search of goals, while Borussia will continue to rely on their lightning-quick transitions. Defensive vulnerabilities on both sides only increase the likelihood of a high-scoring affair.

