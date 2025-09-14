Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the local side Tottenham will host Spanish outfit Villarreal. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, and the odds look strong for success.

Match preview

The Londoners return to the Champions League after a two-year absence, doing so in dramatic fashion—by winning the Europa League. Despite enduring a dismal Premier League campaign and finishing just 17th, they now find themselves back among Europe’s elite. The Europa League final against Manchester United showcased Spurs’ resilience and their ability to seize their moment.

However, Tottenham’s recent Champions League record does little to inspire confidence: just three wins from their last eleven matches. Injuries to Maddison, Kulusevski, and Bissouma limit their attacking and midfield options, but new leaders like Kudus and Simons could inject some much-needed creativity. At home, Spurs almost always find the net—and that could be their biggest weapon in this opening round.

The Spaniards return to the Champions League after a three-year hiatus, having claimed an extra La Liga berth. Unlike their opponents, their domestic form has been more stable and their recent European pedigree more impressive. Let’s not forget, just three seasons ago, the Yellow Submarine reached the Champions League semi-finals—a testament to their ability to thrive in this tournament.

Villarreal’s main strength lies in their confident attacking play. The Spanish side have scored in five of their last six Champions League away games, and they rarely trail at halftime. The losses of Gerard Moreno and Cabanes undoubtedly affect their squad depth, but with Pepe and Buchanan up front, their attack remains potent.

Probable lineups

Tottenham : Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Sarr, Simons, Richarlison

: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Sarr, Simons, Richarlison Villarreal: Junior, Marin, Cardona, Mourinho, Foyth, Moleiro, Comesaña, Guye, Etta Eyong, Pepe, Buchanan

Match facts and head-to-head

Tottenham have failed to score in just 3 of their last 19 home Champions League matches.

Villarreal have found the net in 5 of their last 6 away games in the competition.

These teams have never met before in an official match.

Prediction

Both sides are inclined to play attacking football, and their European stats only reinforce that. Tottenham almost always find a way to score at home, while Villarreal are consistently dangerous on the road. Given both teams’ defensive absences, this encounter promises goals at both ends.