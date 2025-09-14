RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid - Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 16.09.2025

Real Madrid - Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 16.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Marseille prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
16 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.86
One of the opening fixtures of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, where the local giants Real Madrid host French side Marseille. Here’s a betting preview for this clash with solid chances for a winning pick.

Match preview

The Royal Club kicks off another European campaign as perennial favorites, even though last season saw them bow out in the quarter-finals. Domestically, they’ve started with four consecutive wins, and Xabi Alonso’s new philosophy brings a refreshing edge to the squad. The losses of Bellingham, Camavinga, and Rüdiger are significant, but even without them, Real’s star-studded line-up, led by Mbappé and Vinicius, remains formidable.

Their greatest threat is still a relentless attack. In 8 of Real’s last 9 Champions League matches, at least three goals were scored, and that trend looks set to continue. At home, they’re nearly unstoppable: 15 wins in their last 20 European fixtures at the Bernabeu. The stadium itself remains a fortress that regularly breaks even the toughest of visitors.

The French side returns to the Champions League after a break, kicking off their campaign against a European heavyweight. Under Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille plays with courage, but their continental results have been underwhelming. The club is on a 26-match run in the Champions League without a draw, most of which have ended in defeat.

Marseille’s away form is particularly fragile: 11 losses in their last 12 Champions League trips says it all. The team often concedes two or more goals and struggles to break down well-organized defenses. Aubameyang and Greenwood can conjure something from nothing, but that may not be enough to overcome Madrid’s system.

Probable line-ups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Heisen, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinicius
  • Marseille: Rulli, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina, Gomez, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Nadir, Traore, Aubameyang

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real have scored at least twice in 15 of their last 20 home Champions League matches.
  • Marseille have lost 11 of their last 12 away games in the Champions League.
  • 8 of Real’s previous 9 Champions League matches have seen at least three goals scored.

Prediction

In their current form, Real look far too powerful for Marseille, who have a history of heavy away defeats in the Champions League. Madrid’s attacking arsenal should secure a comfortable lead by halftime. Even if the French side manage to score, it will be a tall order to keep up.

Comments
