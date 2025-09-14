Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening fixtures of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, where the local giants Real Madrid host French side Marseille. Here’s a betting preview for this clash with solid chances for a winning pick.

Match preview

The Royal Club kicks off another European campaign as perennial favorites, even though last season saw them bow out in the quarter-finals. Domestically, they’ve started with four consecutive wins, and Xabi Alonso’s new philosophy brings a refreshing edge to the squad. The losses of Bellingham, Camavinga, and Rüdiger are significant, but even without them, Real’s star-studded line-up, led by Mbappé and Vinicius, remains formidable.

Their greatest threat is still a relentless attack. In 8 of Real’s last 9 Champions League matches, at least three goals were scored, and that trend looks set to continue. At home, they’re nearly unstoppable: 15 wins in their last 20 European fixtures at the Bernabeu. The stadium itself remains a fortress that regularly breaks even the toughest of visitors.

The French side returns to the Champions League after a break, kicking off their campaign against a European heavyweight. Under Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille plays with courage, but their continental results have been underwhelming. The club is on a 26-match run in the Champions League without a draw, most of which have ended in defeat.

Marseille’s away form is particularly fragile: 11 losses in their last 12 Champions League trips says it all. The team often concedes two or more goals and struggles to break down well-organized defenses. Aubameyang and Greenwood can conjure something from nothing, but that may not be enough to overcome Madrid’s system.

Probable line-ups

Real Madrid : Courtois, Carreras, Heisen, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinicius

: Courtois, Carreras, Heisen, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinicius Marseille: Rulli, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina, Gomez, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Nadir, Traore, Aubameyang

Match facts and head-to-head

Real have scored at least twice in 15 of their last 20 home Champions League matches.

Marseille have lost 11 of their last 12 away games in the Champions League.

8 of Real’s previous 9 Champions League matches have seen at least three goals scored.

Prediction

In their current form, Real look far too powerful for Marseille, who have a history of heavy away defeats in the Champions League. Madrid’s attacking arsenal should secure a comfortable lead by halftime. Even if the French side manage to score, it will be a tall order to keep up.