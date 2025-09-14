RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Benfica vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025

Benfica vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Benfica vs Qarabag FK prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Benfica
16 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Lisbon, Estadio da Luz
Qarabag FK
Prediction on game Benfica Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.68
One of the matches of the opening round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, where local giants Benfica will host Azerbaijan’s Qarabag. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this encounter with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Lisbon side is no stranger to the Champions League group stage—this season marks their fifth consecutive appearance. Bruno Lage’s squad battled past two tough opponents in qualifying and continue to uphold their status as one of Portugal’s top teams. Last season, the Eagles reached the round of 16, underlining their ability to compete at the highest level.

However, Benfica haven’t always looked comfortable at home in the UCL: they failed to win in five of their last seven matches at the Da Luz. Consistency in attack has also been lacking—they rarely score more than two goals. Yet, against Qarabag, the hosts have every chance to put on a goal-scoring show, especially given the quality of their midfield and creative options up front.

For the Azerbaijani champions, simply making it to the main stage of the Champions League is a historic achievement. Gurban Gurbanov’s men came through three qualifying rounds, proving they can play pragmatic yet effective football. Crucially, Qarabag have won five of their last six away fixtures in the UCL, which is a huge boost to their confidence.

But the level of opposition in the qualifiers and in the group stage is a different story. Last season in the Europa League, Qarabag looked vulnerable, losing seven group matches. Still, they’ve been scoring regularly—a run of six consecutive goal-filled games in European competitions. Defensive lapses, though, could prove fatal against Benfica’s attacking firepower.

Probable lineups

  • Benfica: Trubin, A. Silva, Dahl, Otamendi, Araujo, Rios, Barrenetxea, Florentino, Eursnes, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu
  • Qarabag: Kochalski, Mustafazade, Medina, M. Silva, Jafarguliyev, Zoubir, Kady, Andrade, Bicalho, Jankovic, Akhundzade

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Benfica opened the scoring in seven of their last ten Champions League matches.
  • Qarabag have gone 12 Champions League matches without a draw.
  • This will be the first official meeting between these teams in European competition.

Prediction

The Portuguese side are clear favorites—experience and quality are firmly on their side. Benfica should attack aggressively and control the match, although Qarabag are certainly capable of finding the net. Still, the gulf in class is telling: the hosts are expected to take all three points.

Prediction on game Benfica Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.68
