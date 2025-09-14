Prediction on game PSV Eindhoven Win or Draw & Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.1 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the opening round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, where the local PSV will host Belgian side Union. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Eindhoven side approaches the group stage opener with extra motivation—just a year ago, the team suffered a humiliating defeat to Arsenal (1-7), and now the club is eager to redeem itself in front of its home fans. Overall, PSV’s Champions League record inspires optimism: in 11 of their last 12 home matches, they’ve avoided defeat. Under Peter Bosz, the team plays aggressively at home, having scored in every European fixture for over three years.

The key factor will be finding the right balance between attack and defense. PSV are adept at creating scoring chances, but they almost always concede—in 6 of their last 8 home games, they’ve let in exactly one or two goals. The absence of Plea and Mauro Júnior slightly limits their rotation, but the attacking line still looks formidable.

The Belgian champions return to the Champions League bypassing the qualification rounds—a feat in itself for the club. However, their experience at this level is minimal, and their away form raises questions. Union have won only three of their last eight away matches in European competitions, and have yet to secure a victory in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Karel Geraerts’ team is not without attacking potential. In 6 of their 7 Europa League matches last season, the Belgians found the net, and their disciplined pressing could earn them an opportunity. However, their defense is unstable, and against an opponent of PSV’s caliber, that could prove fatal.

Probable lineups

PSV : Kovář, Dest, Flamingo, Sildillia, Gasiorowski, Schouten, Veerman, Saibari, van Bommel, Til, Perisic

: Kovář, Dest, Flamingo, Sildillia, Gasiorowski, Schouten, Veerman, Saibari, van Bommel, Til, Perisic Union: Scherpen, Leysen, Burgess, Sykes, Ait El Hadj, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Rodriguez, Niang, Akinpelu

Match facts and head-to-head

PSV have scored in 12 consecutive home Champions League matches.

Union have not drawn in their last 8 away games in European competitions (4 wins, 4 losses).

The teams have never met in official matches before.

Prediction

PSV look like favorites not just by status but also in terms of their playing style, which is perfectly suited for home Champions League matches. The Dutch side almost always play high-scoring football, and their attack should find weaknesses in the visitors’ defense. Union can respond, but are unlikely to have the strength to hold out for a draw.