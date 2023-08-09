Belgian "Gent" won a crushing victory in the qualification of the Conference League

In the first match of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Belgian club "Gent" secured a dominant victory over the Polish team "Pogon" with a score of 5:0. The match took place in Ghent, Belgium, at the "Ghelamco Arena" stadium.

Gift Orban opened the scoring for the home team in the 13th minute. Orban extended the lead for the Belgian club in the 35th minute with his second goal of the match. Hugo Cuypers added another goal for Gent in the 40th minute. Cuypers scored his second goal of the match just before halftime. In the middle of the second half, Orban completed his hat-trick, sealing the final score.

The second leg match between "Pogon" and "Gent" is scheduled to take place in Poland on August 17th.

"Gent" Belgium – "Pogon" Poland - 5:0 (4:0, 1:0)

Goals: 1:0 – 13 Orban, 2:0 – 35 Orban, 3:0 – 40 Cuypers, 4:0 – 45 Cuypers, 5:0 – 64 Orban.

"Gent": Roef, Torunarigha (Castro-Montes, 78), Kanduss, Vatanen, Kums, De Sart, Hong Chul (Yulsager, 78), Samuelsen, Cuypers (Tissoudali, 79), Fofana (Gerkens, 79), Orban (Agbor, 89).

"Pogon": Valkvist, Kutrys, Malec, Ceh (Loncar, 68), Klebanik, Grosicki, Gamboa, Bichakchyan (Vendrychovsky, 68), Lengowski (Kuzhava, 46), Zahovich (Gorgon, 46), Kuluris (Fornalik, 80).

Yellow cards: Malec (29), Torunarigha (41), Gamboa (50).