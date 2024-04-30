Bayern are ready to extend the contract with their leader. The player's response is known

In the winter it was reported that Bayern intend to extend the contract with winger Leroy Sané, but it was unknown whether the player is ready to continue his co-operation with the "recordmeister". Now, however, everything has come to a head.

Florian Plettenberg has revealed the details of Sane's conversation with the club's sporting director Max Eberl and it is believed that the winger is ready to sign a new contract. But, the final decision will be made before the start of the European Championships.

The winger himself likes both Bayern and Munich as a city, which is why he is ready to extend his contract with the club. The current agreement Sane with "recordmeister" is calculated until the summer of 2025.

This season, the 28-year-old winger has played 39 games for Bayern, in which he scored 9 goals and gave 13 assists.